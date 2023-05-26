This small patch fixes a bug that could cause crashes for users with their system language set to Turkish.
Feud update for 26 May 2023
Feud 1.8.2 released
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Feud Linux Depot 863401
Feud Windows Depot 863402
Feud Mac Depot 863403
Changed files in this update