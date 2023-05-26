 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Feud update for 26 May 2023

Feud 1.8.2 released

Share · View all patches · Build 11325537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small patch fixes a bug that could cause crashes for users with their system language set to Turkish.

Changed files in this update

Feud Linux Depot 863401
  • Loading history…
Feud Windows Depot 863402
  • Loading history…
Feud Mac Depot 863403
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link