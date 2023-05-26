The Frontline: A KARDS Podcast - Fifth Episode Available Now!

Hello KARDS players!

We are delighted to bring you the fifth episode of the official 1939 Games podcast - The Frontline: A KARDS Podcast! Join us and get an exclusive insight on the exciting future of KARDS in a discussion with the developers.

The KARDS Podcast is a monthly podcast featuring different KARDS developers in every episode. This is where you’ll hear about all the latest things in KARDS and get a closer look at the team behind KARDS, as we explore developers’ varied work and contributions to the constant development of the game. The podcast is conveniently available on Spotify, Apple and Google Podcasts, as well as on the KARDS YouTube channel and Bilibili.

The Frontline Episode 5: Brothers in Arms

In this fifth episode, KARDS Community Manager Elín and host Christo welcome Director of Game Design Keli to discuss the upcoming summer expansion, Brothers in Arms! Join us as we discuss the new mechanics and themes of the expansion, the cards that have already been revealed in the Kick-Off Announcement, the cards headed for the Reserve pool when the expansion is released, and even offer a sneak peek of more upcoming content!

Tune in Now!

Tune in to The Frontline podcast on the following platforms:

[YouTube]( style=button)

[Anchor](https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/kards-frontline style=button)

[Spotify](https://open.spotify.com/show/53NAiErdLI6BnRSB1tMco2 style=button)

[Google Podcasts](https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9kOWE5NjZlOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw style=button)

[Apple Podcasts](https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-frontline-a-kards-podcast/id1669038687 style=button)

Join us on [Discord](discord.gg/kards), let us know what you think of this fifth podcast episode and if there are any particular questions or topics you’d like us to cover in the future!