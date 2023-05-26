 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Erophone Re update for 26 May 2023

ErophoneRe is now officially released

Share · View all patches · Build 11325407 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Erophone has been fully updated.
Welcome to Noruma, the city of Ajins.
The amazing high school girl at the gaming center, the exiled shrine miko and other girls... They are awaiting your encounter.
Hold your phone tight.
Once again, welcome to Noruma.
Please stay tuned to the official website for further updates and information.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1832741 Depot 1832741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link