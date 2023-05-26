 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RAIDBORN update for 26 May 2023

First Major Content Update 2023.05.26 Now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 11325358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first major content update for RAIDBORN is now available. For an introduction of the highlights you can watch this video. Below you can find the full list of changes:

Highlights:

  • Possessed enemies and crystal hearts now deal possession damage
  • Skeletons now deal more damage the higher your possession value (Death's Grasp trait)
  • Goblins now have a small chance to steal consumables from your inventory (Thievery trait)
  • Hunger now deal disease damage that reduces your maximum stamina (Infection trait)
  • Boggarts now deal poison damage (Poison trait)
  • Zombies now slowly regenerate health (Regeneration trait)
  • Orcs now deal more damage the less health they have (Frenzy trait)
  • Implemented new armor system that allows you to break enemy armors and shields
  • Recreated the item spawning algorithm from scratch affecting merchant inventories, loot, quest rewards and more
  • Equipment now has a chance to spawn in puzzle and boss chests
  • Destroyed crystal hearts can now be looted and have a guaranteed equipment spawn
  • Level generator rooms can now select a random entrance improving dungeon variety
  • Improved HUD to display new features and effects
  • Added new death screen showing your lost XP and Gold (see improvements)
  • Added note items to read previous tutorial messages
  • Added new cure potions for possession, disease and poison
  • Added new buff potions for damage, protection and XP gain
  • Added new respec potion
  • Added five new bows to balance the equipment selection
  • Improved apperance of five existing bows
  • Added five new two-handed blunt weapons to balance the equipment selection
  • Added four new shields to balance the equipment selection
  • Added one new armor to balance the equipment selection
  • Added some new loot items including statues, caskets and more
  • Added Dark Knight equipment set as free DLC (can be claimed here)

Improvements:

  • Lockpicks now spawn in batches of two
  • Changed the layout of some castle corridores for performance reasons
  • Replaced gem meshes to make them easier to discover and pick up
  • Replaced bracelets with nuggets to make them easier to discover and pick up
  • Replaced key mesh to make it easier to discover and pick up
  • Improved Iron Hammer mesh
  • Skeleton, Hunger and Zombie mages now have unique spell colors
  • Draw sound now syncronizes with the speed of the bow
  • Resurrecting enemies now don't awake if you are sneaking
  • Added button to trade menu to sell all valuables
  • Quickslots now support all number keys from 1-0
  • Enemies now have a short attack cooldown after you parried them
  • Pressing the sprint key now cancels bow drawing
  • Removed buff for possessed enemies (due to possession damage)
  • Quests can now alternatively be accepted and denied with enter and escape
  • Added mouse smoothing option (as requested by Koordinator O on Steam)
  • Added tutorial messages for new features
  • Removed item notification now indicated in red
  • Slightly increased item glow intensity
  • Improved or added item icons for arrows, torches, armors and more
  • Increased quest and merchant restock frequency
  • Added option to reset level when an update changed the XP requirements

Balancing:

  • Death penalty changed to 20% of your current XP and Gold (formerly 30% of your XP only)
  • Adjusted XP curve to slightly increase lower and decrease higher level XP requirements
  • Slightly decreased enemy health and damage
  • Slightly decreased bow damage
  • Increased maximum speed factor of bows
  • Rebalanced melee weapon damage
  • Increased per dungeon loot count
  • Decreased gold value of valuables
  • Decreased damage of Chief, Berserker, Defender and King
  • Slightly decreased quest reward loot and gold
  • Decreased enemy spawn count of medium and large crystal hearts
  • Changed shield block damage to be dependent from handling not protection
  • Slightly decreased kick damage
  • Slightly increased equipment level requirements

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug that prevented quest locations from spawning when no spot was available on the map
  • Disabled collision of dropped enemy gear to prevent the player from getting stuck
  • Fixed bug that made revived enemies reset their corpse loot
  • Fixed bug that allowed you to wear shields with incompatible weapons
  • Fixed bug that made the enemy Berserker go into rage mode only once
  • Fixed bug with the default armor having no attribtues
  • Fixed stamina excess error notification
  • Fixed letter and dialog menu not showing the correct keybindings
  • Fixed out of sync bow load animation
  • Fixed randomly deflecting projectiles
  • Fixed broken key item sparkle effect
  • Fixed some minor level architecture issues
  • Fixed a bug that could lock you in the boss dungeon
  • Fixed a bug with enemy projectile velocity

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1546091 Depot 1546091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link