First Major Content Update 2023.05.26 Now Live

The first major content update for RAIDBORN is now available. For an introduction of the highlights you can watch this video. Below you can find the full list of changes:

Highlights:

Possessed enemies and crystal hearts now deal possession damage

Skeletons now deal more damage the higher your possession value (Death's Grasp trait)

Goblins now have a small chance to steal consumables from your inventory (Thievery trait)

Hunger now deal disease damage that reduces your maximum stamina (Infection trait)

Boggarts now deal poison damage (Poison trait)

Zombies now slowly regenerate health (Regeneration trait)

Orcs now deal more damage the less health they have (Frenzy trait)

Implemented new armor system that allows you to break enemy armors and shields

Recreated the item spawning algorithm from scratch affecting merchant inventories, loot, quest rewards and more

Equipment now has a chance to spawn in puzzle and boss chests

Destroyed crystal hearts can now be looted and have a guaranteed equipment spawn

Level generator rooms can now select a random entrance improving dungeon variety

Improved HUD to display new features and effects

Added new death screen showing your lost XP and Gold (see improvements)

Added note items to read previous tutorial messages

Added new cure potions for possession, disease and poison

Added new buff potions for damage, protection and XP gain

Added new respec potion

Added five new bows to balance the equipment selection

Improved apperance of five existing bows

Added five new two-handed blunt weapons to balance the equipment selection

Added four new shields to balance the equipment selection

Added one new armor to balance the equipment selection

Added some new loot items including statues, caskets and more

Added Dark Knight equipment set as free DLC (can be claimed here)

Improvements:

Lockpicks now spawn in batches of two

Changed the layout of some castle corridores for performance reasons

Replaced gem meshes to make them easier to discover and pick up

Replaced bracelets with nuggets to make them easier to discover and pick up

Replaced key mesh to make it easier to discover and pick up

Improved Iron Hammer mesh

Skeleton, Hunger and Zombie mages now have unique spell colors

Draw sound now syncronizes with the speed of the bow

Resurrecting enemies now don't awake if you are sneaking

Added button to trade menu to sell all valuables

Quickslots now support all number keys from 1-0

Enemies now have a short attack cooldown after you parried them

Pressing the sprint key now cancels bow drawing

Removed buff for possessed enemies (due to possession damage)

Quests can now alternatively be accepted and denied with enter and escape

Added mouse smoothing option (as requested by Koordinator O on Steam)

Added tutorial messages for new features

Removed item notification now indicated in red

Slightly increased item glow intensity

Improved or added item icons for arrows, torches, armors and more

Increased quest and merchant restock frequency

Added option to reset level when an update changed the XP requirements

Balancing:

Death penalty changed to 20% of your current XP and Gold (formerly 30% of your XP only)

Adjusted XP curve to slightly increase lower and decrease higher level XP requirements

Slightly decreased enemy health and damage

Slightly decreased bow damage

Increased maximum speed factor of bows

Rebalanced melee weapon damage

Increased per dungeon loot count

Decreased gold value of valuables

Decreased damage of Chief, Berserker, Defender and King

Slightly decreased quest reward loot and gold

Decreased enemy spawn count of medium and large crystal hearts

Changed shield block damage to be dependent from handling not protection

Slightly decreased kick damage

Slightly increased equipment level requirements

Fixes: