Deliverance & Reign update for 26 May 2023

Patch Notes 05/26/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11325231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Deliverance's Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where the achievement "Outclassed" required players to only use Skills & Heroic Skills their entire runs
  • Fixed the bark from[spoiler] The Grim Reaper mini-boss at the end of the Shortcut path [/spoiler]on the 4th floor
  • "Hidden Knowledge" can no longer add itself with its own effect
  • Fixed a bug where Alaric would become unkillable if his HP went below zero
  • Fixed a bug where the Druid's "Blessing of Chaos" dealt its debuff even when transforming into the same form
  • Fixed a bug where the card added by "A Faint Memory" did not display its "One Use" keyword properly
  • Fixed a visual glitch related to the "# Word Mantra" cards from the Monk Class
  • Fixed a bug where "Blessing of Plenty" added extra "# Word Mantra" copies when it transformed
  • Fixed a major issue where choosing Hell Layers would bug their description texts in Chinese
  • Fixed a visual bug where hovering the mouse cursor in front of your hero made the enemy "attack animation" end before it should

Deliverance's Balance Changes:

  • Alaric now can be defeated in multiple phases at once, or with a single powerful blow
  • "Pure Living" now stacks if played multiple times in the same turn
  • "Emerging Turtle" now stacks if played multiple times in the same turn

Reign's Fixes:

  • Fixed a major issue with the Chinese version where some cards were showing the wrong descriptions, notoriously within the Beasts' Faction
  • Fixed two achievements: "Beasts' Reign" (Complete a run with the Beasts) and "Familial Beast" (Reach Max Bond with the beasts)
  • All bosses are now called "Boss Minions" ingame
  • Fixed a game-breaking bug that would trigger at save/load whenever you cast any of the following spells: "The Swarm", "Expose Them", and "Hungry Eyes"
  • Fixed a game-breaking bug that would trigger at save/load whenever you summoned any of the following minions: "Young Spider" and "Feasting Imp"
  • Fixed a bug where "Chaos Burn" only dealt 2x3 damage, instead of 3x3
  • Fixed a bug where the Settings Menu was bugged during the Tutorial
  • Some extra grammar fixes

Reign's Balance Changes:

  • The Vampire card "Blood" now costs 0 Mana.
  • "Demon Forger" now only adds armor to other friendly minions (his effect does not include himself anymore)

Reign's Additions:

  • You can now see your locked Champion as well when you're upgrading them in the Training Room event

Changed files in this update

