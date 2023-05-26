 Skip to content

龙傲天的多元宇宙 update for 26 May 2023

gameupdate 1.3

Build 11325210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reworked the save function, now the save location is changed to C drive

C:\Users\User\Documents\LATDDYYZ

Further solve the problem of losing archive and reading archive black screen

