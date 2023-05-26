The Hopebringer Enters Early Access

We are proud to announce that our Unreal Engine 5 powered, co-op top down role playing game The Hopebringer has launched on Steam Early Access. The Hopebringer allows 1-4 players to participate in an endless supply of generated adventures in a fantasy setting.
The Hopebringer is a top down RPG, featuring procedurally generated scenarios in a fantasy setting. Partake in single player, or online co-op adventures. Unlock new scenarios, which you can then repeat at any time in multiplayer.
Key features
- Top down combat in a fantasy survival RPG setting.
- Procedurally generated scenarios which are repeatable.
- Unlock new scenarios as you progress.
- Single player or multiplayer co-op.
- Three unique skill lines for each class.
- Customize your skills by improving them with up to 25 ranks per skill.
- Battle vs. powerful bosses.
- Upgrade your equipment using a socketing system.
- Transmute items to create more powerful variations.
- Powered by Unreal Engine 5.