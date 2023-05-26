 Skip to content

Pixel Studio - best pixel art editor update for 26 May 2023

Update 4.62

Build 11325035

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Paletto
• Improved algorithm for Functions/Apply Palette
• Arabic translation by Ahmed Ismail
• Minor improvements and bug fixes

