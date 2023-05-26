PC Hotfix [26.05.23]



_To My Fellow Godir,

After the Minor Patch yesterday, which aimed to improve back end integration, we received several reports of potential regressions. We've determined that due to a error in our Build Process several fixes from Hotfix #2 were indeed no longer present in version 1.002.004.78935.

We've just released a new Update for the game which rectifies this issue. Please make sure that if you're on the default branch you're updated to Game Version 1.002.004.79072. This error does not affect the Open Beta.

We apologize for this situation and any issues this might have caused. We are looking into ways of minimizing the risk of this happening again.

We wish you all a nice weekend and may your Pantheons thrive! _

