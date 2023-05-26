 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bat Boy update for 26 May 2023

Patch 1.0.2 is live!!

Share · View all patches · Build 11325000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where an achievement in Groovy House would not trigger under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed issue where the camera could get stuck at the end of the second auto-scrolling section of level 2.
  • Fixed the issue where a mid-boss in the last level could teleport to a random position at the start of the fight.
  • Fixed issue where it was possible to go out of bounds in level 8.
  • Fixed issue in level 9 auto-scroll section where player could spawn out of camera range when squashed.
  • Fixed a very rare issue where after slowing down time with a Time Orb, the game physics would not behave correctly after restoring normal time.
  • Reduced number of bounces made by the tennis ball thrown by the player.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1709351 Depot 1709351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452020 Depot 2452020
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2452021 Depot 2452021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link