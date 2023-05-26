Patch 1.0.2 is live!!

Fixes:
- Fixed issue where an achievement in Groovy House would not trigger under certain circumstances.
- Fixed issue where the camera could get stuck at the end of the second auto-scrolling section of level 2.
- Fixed the issue where a mid-boss in the last level could teleport to a random position at the start of the fight.
- Fixed issue where it was possible to go out of bounds in level 8.
- Fixed issue in level 9 auto-scroll section where player could spawn out of camera range when squashed.
- Fixed a very rare issue where after slowing down time with a Time Orb, the game physics would not behave correctly after restoring normal time.
- Reduced number of bounces made by the tennis ball thrown by the player.
Changed files in this update