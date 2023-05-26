- Fixed sometime raiders failed to break furnitures
- Fixed raiders has become to recover quickly when chasing a target then stack at wall
- Fixed an issue that all dead body containers didn't work correctly if there was a non-working Liked Container
- Sound options are beacome to memorize sound volume and mute setting same time
- Raider event internal process has changed
VISM Playtest update for 26 May 2023
Hot fix version 0.6.3.4
