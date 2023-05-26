 Skip to content

VISM Playtest update for 26 May 2023

Hot fix version 0.6.3.4

  • Fixed sometime raiders failed to break furnitures
  • Fixed raiders has become to recover quickly when chasing a target then stack at wall
  • Fixed an issue that all dead body containers didn't work correctly if there was a non-working Liked Container
  • Sound options are beacome to memorize sound volume and mute setting same time
  • Raider event internal process has changed

