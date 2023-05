Share · View all patches · Build 11324904 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 10:46:08 UTC by Wendy

○Add Game Mode

-Added Giant Siren mode = Try using various items among the giant sirens.

※Including Giant Siren ending

○Add skin

-Added bubble shower skin = Skin that increases exposure when the sprinkler is activated.

○Add Extra Item

-Sprinkler = Activates the sprinkler to make the Siren's body wet.

○etc

-Changed to Boombox item toggle method

-Limited to max frame rate 60

-Added UI hide function in Extra Menu