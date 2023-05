Share · View all patches · Build 11324849 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 11:09:25 UTC by Wendy

[Update List]

Return of Lost pigeon!(A* algorithm enhanced)

More Subtle Sound (MSS!)

More Subtle Camera (MSC!)

Suspenceful Crow Chase!

Smooth like butter adventure of Player(Stage optimazation)

We are back with more clean version of PIGROMANCE!(shake carrot if dev team works in pain ;))

See ya in next update log!

Bye for now! (grunt)