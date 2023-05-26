《鬼谷八荒》正式结束EA，感谢各位道友的一路相随！

Guigu Studio's Greetings to All Players:

Despite any reluctance, after nearly two and a half years of development, the journey of cultivation in 'Tale of Immortal' has reached a new milestone with the support of all Players. We will continue to optimize and add new content that can be included within the framework of Tale of Immortal. Please STAY TUNED!

The long journey we experienced is a breakthrough and cultivation of each archived character, as well as a breakthrough for Guigu Studio to start from scratch. At this moment, we express our gratitude to each and every one of you who is reading this letter, as it is your suggestions, encouragement, and motivation that have supported us in transforming the game from early access to its official release. The studio sincerely thanks all players who purchased the Early Access version.

The Greatest Tao is boundless, and we comprehend only a fraction of it. Those with Tao in their hearts can attain enlightenment and verification anywhere. 'Tale of Immortal' aspires to provide a stepping stone for fellows, aiding them in continuously seeking the ideal world of cultivation in their minds— a world where they can realize their true nature and origin.

All members of Guigu Studio

Best regards