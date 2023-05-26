 Skip to content

Cat Cafe Manager update for 26 May 2023

Hotfix 1.2.488

Build 11324772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where giving a cat a Forever Home would disable the Forever Home button for the rest of the play session.

If any of you run into anything else, definitely let me know! Thanks so much for reporting!

  • Rick

