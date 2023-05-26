Hotfix: Pumps, pennant drops and minor changes in NPC distribution for events

Captains.
Hotfix have been deployed today.
- Drop of pennants have been slightly increased (especially for 1-2-3rd rates)
- St Kitts pump water pumping lowered
- St Kitts hull structure bonus slightly decreased
- All other modules related to water pumping or structural leaks resistance slightly nerfed.
- Slight changes have been applied to other mods
- Standard non elite NPCs had their yard power slightly lowered to reduce turning ability.
- Number of NPCs ships sailing in GULF have been slightly reduced to be allocated to event NPCs (will be reverted on monday).
Events will be announced later today.
Changed files in this update