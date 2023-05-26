 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 26 May 2023

Hotfix: Pumps, pennant drops and minor changes in NPC distribution for events

Build 11324722

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Captains.

Hotfix have been deployed today.

  • Drop of pennants have been slightly increased (especially for 1-2-3rd rates)
  • St Kitts pump water pumping lowered
  • St Kitts hull structure bonus slightly decreased
  • All other modules related to water pumping or structural leaks resistance slightly nerfed.
  • Slight changes have been applied to other mods
  • Standard non elite NPCs had their yard power slightly lowered to reduce turning ability.
  • Number of NPCs ships sailing in GULF have been slightly reduced to be allocated to event NPCs (will be reverted on monday).

Events will be announced later today.

