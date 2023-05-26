🌟 Version 0.20230526.1: New Spells, Savvy Tweaks, and Squashed Bugs! 🌟

Greetings, valiant Keepers! We're rolling out our major update in version 0.20230526.1, and we're excited for you to dive in:

🔹 New Support Spell - Lifestealer: Steal health from your enemies and add it to your own! It's survival of the fittest out here, after all. 👾

🔹 Enter the Village: We've swapped "New Game" for "Enter Village" in the main menu. A small change, but it feels more like home, doesn't it? 🏠

🔹 Boss Coin Pocketed: Who has time to pick up coins? After defeating a boss, their coin bounty now goes directly into your pocket. Efficient and satisfying! 💰

🔹 Smart Projectiles: Our piercing projectiles just got an upgrade - they now split every time they hit an enemy. Talk about a splitting headache for your foes! 💥

And, we've been busy swatting some pesky bugs:

🐛 Plant Boss Hit Detection: Fixed an issue where projectiles occasionally missed the Plant Boss. No more lucky breaks for this green menace!

🐛 Initial Shot Direction: Fixed an oddity where the first projectile shot was going downward. Up and away is the only way we roll!

🐛 Shop Title Correction: Fixed the title for the projectile pierce passive buff in the shop. Clarity is key, after all!

We're committed to making your experience better with each update. We hope you'll enjoy these improvements and continue sharing your valuable feedback. Keep adventuring, and let's conquer this world together! 🎮🕹️