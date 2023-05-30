 Skip to content

Victoria 3 update for 30 May 2023

Victoria 3: Patch 1.3.2 is now LIVE!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Day Victorians!

We just released a small patch, to address some issues in the current build of Victoria 3. Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!

  • Fixed an issue where Divided Monarchists events could keep firing even after reaching 100 progress
  • Fixed an issue where events could give you a second Napoleon III after already having one Napoleon III
  • Reduced the impact of Agitator Popularity on Political Movement Support
  • Safeguards added to hopefully prevent an issue where some mods could cause buildings to get duplicated in split states
  • The “Shut the Door Behind You” achievement no longer requires Voice of the People to unlock
  • Fixed the Anarchist ideology having duplicated stances on Economic System laws
  • Fixed a texture streaming issue that caused the border between the paper map and the table to look blurry when zoomed out
  • The Vox Populi achievement should now work properly
  • Fixed an issue where Agitators would sometimes not join the correct Political Movement
  • Fixed an issue where agitator supported political movements could repeatedly form and disband
  • Agitator support tooltip is now shown correctly for Agitators with 0 popularity
  • Radicalism of revolutionary political movements is now shown correctly in the outliner
  • Fixed a bug where civil wars could break the Divided Monarchists Journal Entry due to incorrectly setting a variable
  • The Paris Commune now inherits the Journal Entries and variables of France if it ends up victorious and annexes France
  • Fixed NULL_OBJ being shown in event ‘Pébrine Outbreak’
  • Fixed a typo in the event ‘When You Have a Hammer’
  • Fixed incorrectly formatted text in the event ‘Devout Call For Intervention’
  • Fixed an issue where the German Unification chain of Journal Entries did not work correctly for Lübeck
  • Fixed an issue where the Schleswig-Holstein Question Journal Entry would incorrectly resolve without taking Holstein
  • Fixed an issue where the German National Identity Journal Entry could complete before the Schleswig--- Holstein Question Journal Entry, potentially breaking the whole German Unification chain
  • Fixed an issue where Max Stirner could end up spawning multiple times
  • Fixed an issue where NULL_STATE entries could appear in the Construction Queue due to revolutions/secessions splitting states
  • The AI now correctly understands how to resolve the Government Petition Journal Entry
  • Fixed a localization issue with numerous triggers relating to unification where the name of the unification would not be shown
  • Fixed an issue where some sound effects for free features such as Exile Agitator were incorrectly DLC locked
  • Fixed an issue where exiling an Agitator would not remove their support from the Political Movement they were a part of
  • Fixed a crash to desktop issue in the virtual file system
  • It is no longer possible to colonize inland states that you do not border just because the state region they are a part of is coastal
  • Fixed an issue where saving the game was blocked in certain languages when playing as a revolution due to country name formatting

