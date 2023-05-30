Victoria 3: Patch 1.3.2 is now LIVE!

Good Day Victorians!
We just released a small patch, to address some issues in the current build of Victoria 3. Please do not use this thread to report any new issues you discover - but rather file any bug reports in the bug reporting forum, thank you!
- Fixed an issue where Divided Monarchists events could keep firing even after reaching 100 progress
- Fixed an issue where events could give you a second Napoleon III after already having one Napoleon III
- Reduced the impact of Agitator Popularity on Political Movement Support
- Safeguards added to hopefully prevent an issue where some mods could cause buildings to get duplicated in split states
- The “Shut the Door Behind You” achievement no longer requires Voice of the People to unlock
- Fixed the Anarchist ideology having duplicated stances on Economic System laws
- Fixed a texture streaming issue that caused the border between the paper map and the table to look blurry when zoomed out
- The Vox Populi achievement should now work properly
- Fixed an issue where Agitators would sometimes not join the correct Political Movement
- Fixed an issue where agitator supported political movements could repeatedly form and disband
- Agitator support tooltip is now shown correctly for Agitators with 0 popularity
- Radicalism of revolutionary political movements is now shown correctly in the outliner
- Fixed a bug where civil wars could break the Divided Monarchists Journal Entry due to incorrectly setting a variable
- The Paris Commune now inherits the Journal Entries and variables of France if it ends up victorious and annexes France
- Fixed NULL_OBJ being shown in event ‘Pébrine Outbreak’
- Fixed a typo in the event ‘When You Have a Hammer’
- Fixed incorrectly formatted text in the event ‘Devout Call For Intervention’
- Fixed an issue where the German Unification chain of Journal Entries did not work correctly for Lübeck
- Fixed an issue where the Schleswig-Holstein Question Journal Entry would incorrectly resolve without taking Holstein
- Fixed an issue where the German National Identity Journal Entry could complete before the Schleswig--- Holstein Question Journal Entry, potentially breaking the whole German Unification chain
- Fixed an issue where Max Stirner could end up spawning multiple times
- Fixed an issue where NULL_STATE entries could appear in the Construction Queue due to revolutions/secessions splitting states
- The AI now correctly understands how to resolve the Government Petition Journal Entry
- Fixed a localization issue with numerous triggers relating to unification where the name of the unification would not be shown
- Fixed an issue where some sound effects for free features such as Exile Agitator were incorrectly DLC locked
- Fixed an issue where exiling an Agitator would not remove their support from the Political Movement they were a part of
- Fixed a crash to desktop issue in the virtual file system
- It is no longer possible to colonize inland states that you do not border just because the state region they are a part of is coastal
- Fixed an issue where saving the game was blocked in certain languages when playing as a revolution due to country name formatting
Changed files in this update