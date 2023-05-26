2023.05.26 Update Log:
- Fixed a bug where the movement guidance will not disappear after pressing and holding the A/D key in advance
- Fixed a bug where the difficulty level of the arcade practice machine will automatically be increased by an additional one
- Fixed a bug where the supervisor will deduct our friendliness on Saturdays and Sundays
- Two new student NPCs have been added on campus (appearing one morning/one afternoon)
- Optimized the protagonist's running animation
Changed files in this update