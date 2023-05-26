 Skip to content

十五 update for 26 May 2023

2023.05.26 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11324638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2023.05.26 Update Log:

  1. Fixed a bug where the movement guidance will not disappear after pressing and holding the A/D key in advance
  2. Fixed a bug where the difficulty level of the arcade practice machine will automatically be increased by an additional one
  3. Fixed a bug where the supervisor will deduct our friendliness on Saturdays and Sundays
  4. Two new student NPCs have been added on campus (appearing one morning/one afternoon)
  5. Optimized the protagonist's running animation

