Riftbound - Warlord and Hero Patch v1.2.3

Hello Adventurer!

Here is a new patch for Riftbound. Thanks to the fantastic community for all of the feedback on the forum and in the Discord!

Warlord

The third boss battle was quite intense, but could also put you in situations that could take far too long to damage the boss. This combination of intensity and duration could result in a bit of an exhausting battle, so we decided to rework it, in particular the enemies that spawn. While it can still be an intense battle, it should now be easier to damage the boss. Note that higher difficulties have extra enemy spawns, so be on your guard when attempting this boss on higher than Neutral Godlike modes.

There will be more changes to all bosses as we strive find the sweet spot of intensity, difficulty and duration, so we are thankful for any feedback you have.

Classic Campaign

The Classic Campaign will be receiving more changes in future updates, initially however, we wanted to take the edge off the difficulty in some battles, which we have done by increasing the starting energy. This will give you just that bit more to deal with the initial enemies that spawn. The above Warlord boss changes will also make the boss battle easier in the campaign mode.

Heroic Upgrades

A range of balance and functional changes have been made for heroic upgrades, including the addition of a new upgrade that provides more interesting damage options when trying to build DPS heroes. This is the first round of changes that we have for the heroic system and takes onboard a lot of feedback and suggestions, but there will be more in the future. Be sure to let us know which upgrades you are using and in what combination, as we would love to hear how you are using them as part of your strategy.

Tutorials

As previously mentioned, we plan to add some new tutorials to help introduce new players to the mechanics better along the roguelite path. This will be done in a future update.

This isn't the last update, so keep the feedback coming, and we will keep improving the game! Thanks to everyone that has joined the Discord to share their feedback as well, you are all amazing!

Below is the full list of fixes for this update.

Patch v1.2.3

Balance (General)

In the Classic Campaign, the default starting energy has been increased from 70 to 110

Warlord Boss health reduced from 5500 to 4900

Warlord Boss battle has been redone with different enemy spawns that don’t spawn in front of the boss (which made it difficult to damage the boss). The third phase has also been tweaked (removed 1 barrel throw and added 1 move to the sequence).

Warlord Boss beam will now do more damage to enemies when it is reflected, increased from 1200 to 5000 (it is intended to kill enemies).

Reaper Boss health reduced from 6200 to 5900

Summoner's Path Mode

Your last selected run difficulty will now be remembered.

A new Heroic upgrade has been added. Heroic Force is a stackable upgrade that increases critical damage by 20% per stack. This gives you new ways to build damage heroes.

You can now have a maximum of 10 of any stackable upgrade (heroic upgrades).

Bonuses given to a unit in a Fortify tile have been improved. Ranged evasion increased from 40 to 50% chance, melee evasion increased from 20 to 25%, heal increase from 10 to 15 per tick. A 10% damage reduction is now also correctly applied.

All stackable heroic upgrades are now available in the Hero Academy shop (previously only a small number of stackable upgrades were available).

Heroic Rallying Strike upgrade has been changed, to now apply the Strength buff to the first elemental that is an attacker behind (skipping units that do not attack such as Aether-type units).

Heroic Health upgrade has been changed from +20 health to +5% health. This allows you to build tougher tank type heroes.

Heroic Armor upgrade increased from 30 to 60 amor per stack

Heroic Armor Smith upgrade increased from 1 to 2 armor per stack

Heroic Reactive Healing upgrade now targets the unit that has the lowest health as a percentage (i.e the unit with the most missing on the visual health bar which is more intuitive).

Fixes

Fixed Conflagrate, Water Spout, Water Bomb, Zap, Blizzard. Snow Storm, Static Orb, Shocking Intent, Aether Uppercut, Aether Slap and Final Chomp spells, which were incorrectly dealing full damage and Spell Power damage to bosses.

Fixed Rock Strike spell, which was not damaging bosses.

Fixed a bug where the Heroic Rallying Strike upgrade was not applying multiple stacks based on how many of the upgrade you have.

Fixed Shocking Intent nova sparks which were not hitting bosses.

Fixed the Blizzard Rare spell, where the large extra ice shards were not damaging bosses.

Fixed the Spikes spell not showing damage numbers.

Fixed the Conflagrate Rare spell, where the bonus area damage was not increased by Spell Power.

Fixed an animation glitch that could occur with the Warlord boss after the Sword Beam attack was reflected.

Fixed a bug causing the Warlord Shield to shake when catching it (when Warlord was a champion).

Fixed a bug where the final boss was not playing the correct boss music in Summoner’s Path.

Fixed some cases where spells would not clean up their VFX correctly.

Fixed a bug causing the coins displayed in the loadout area to display over two lines.

Join Us!

We are very active devs, so you are more than welcome to join our discord or leave your feedback on the Steam forum with anything you would love to see in the future of the game. This is just the beginning of very exciting times ahead!

Join discord here