Instructions on how to control the keyboard and controller have been added.
Fixed a bug that occurred while progressing with the Pierre character.
Fixed the issue where the game freezes after clearing a stage.
Reduced the production time at the start of the Acheron River.
Some of the topography of the Appetite stage has been changed.
Added intro video skip function.
Virgilius Shop has made it possible to purchase with all the gold you have.
Stage missions have been added.
A mission to rescue a new character (Hitman) has been added.
A new weapon (magic circle) acquisition mission has been added.*
