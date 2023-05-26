 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 26 May 2023

Ver 0.2.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Instructions on how to control the keyboard and controller have been added.

  • Fixed a bug that occurred while progressing with the Pierre character.

  • Fixed the issue where the game freezes after clearing a stage.

  • Reduced the production time at the start of the Acheron River.

  • Some of the topography of the Appetite stage has been changed.

  • Added intro video skip function.

  • Virgilius Shop has made it possible to purchase with all the gold you have.

  • Stage missions have been added.

  • A mission to rescue a new character (Hitman) has been added.

A new weapon (magic circle) acquisition mission has been added.*

