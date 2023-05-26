Black Academy Official Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 11324330 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 11:26:27 UTC by Wendy

Let's create a game full of cuteness and curiosity!

Hello, we are CatDoors!

On May 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM, Black Academy was officially released!

The major update in the official release version 1.0.164 includes the addition of stages 4 and 5, along with enhanced illustrations.

For more details, please refer to the information provided below.

[Black Academy - Update 1.0.164]

■ Stage Addition





• Additional stages 4 and 5, featuring new demons, have been added to Black Academy.

• Break free from the interference of demons and make your way towards a peaceful commute back home!

■ Increased illustration exposure

During the early access period, there were many opinions stating that the illustrations were less explicit compared to the adult rating.

In the official release version, we have updated to provide you with increased exposure illustrations to enjoy.

• An illustration is displayed as each phase progresses, and the exposure gradually increases.

• When the phase is short, low-exposure illustrations are excluded and not displayed.

■ Language Addition (Japanese)

• Japanese language has been added.

• The text of difficulty selection and game over images has been localized for each language.

■ Additional & Modifications

Magic Items

1.1. Multi-use hook

• The effectiveness of coin acquisition range has been deemed low, so the item abilities have been modified.

• Increase in coin acquisition range → Increase in attack power and movement speed.

1.2. Buttering up

• As the stages progress, the efficiency of coin consumption reduction has become excessively favorable.

• The stats of rare grade items have been adjusted.

• (Rare Grade) Coin Consumption Rate Decreased: 20% → 15%

Finally, Black Academy has been officially released!

There are still many contents that we want to improve and add.

We will continue to develop it to make it a better game.

We sincerely appreciate the support and encouragement from everyone!

Black Academy Twitter

Black Academy Discord

※ You can also check the latest development updates on our official Discord or Twitter.

※ If you have any feedback or opinions about the game, please feel free to let us know via DM at any time.