DreamPusher update for 26 May 2023

VER.6.9.3n1 update information

◆New elements◆
・Implemented the online mode of the pusher game.

◆PUSHER GAME◆
・Changed the number of balls used in Bingo Chance to 3 balls.
・Adjusted the game balance of Premium JPC.

