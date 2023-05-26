 Skip to content

Tiny Island update for 26 May 2023

Hotfix #1

  • Added easier sticks control mode. Sticks mode can be changed in game settings in main menu.
  • More clear instructions in some quests.
  • Game stability improved.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1431431 Depot 1431431
