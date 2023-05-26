It Is Ticking Leaderboard and Achievement Update

Achievement System Integrated
In this update, we bring you a new achievement system that we have been working on for the past few days. With this, players can now see their own progression and others' progression as well. We add 20 achievements that cover almost our current features, which are:
- Campaign Missions
- Workshop Creations
- Testing Community maps
There are both easy and hard achievements for players to test themselves on, in order to fully complete the game, players need to experience every aspect the game provided, and in some cases..... they need to spend time to become good designers? Let's see how many players can achieve 100% !!!
Read about those requirements here
Leaderboard System Implemented
Are you feeling lonely? You wanna compete with other players? Fear not, because the leaderboard system we put into the game will let you do that with ease. You can now play, retry, play FASTER,...... RETRY FASTER !!!! to see who can defuse faster. The leaderboard is on the right side of every bomb, which helps you see who's taking the lead.
- All campaign bombs have this feature integrated.
- Workshop newly created bombs will automatically implement this feature without any extra steps.
Developer's Comment
There are some note-worthy information players should know:
- For old workshop maps: Go back to Workshop Editor and update the bomb that has already been published to implement the system.
- Leaderboard System uses real-time to estimate the speed, using the speed-up button will give you a huge advantage.
-
Only players who wrote a review for the game can upload their score on the leaderboard
(?)
(?) Developer's Explanation:
I'm so sorry for this inconvenience, while developing this feature, we encounter some problems:
- Player who didn't buy the game can still send a fake score to our database and we have to accept the result.
- Mannually deleting suspicious reviews isn't plausible and time-consuming.
- Steam does not tell us (The Developers) who has the game in the library, we don't know if the score sent to us comes from a legit player or not.
- But one thing we're sure about is that if the players can leave a review, there's a high chance that is a legit player, and we can confirm his/her scores.
-
We do not care about "Positive" or "Negative" reviews, this is just a method so we can filter most non-legitimate users from entering the scoreboard.
Changed files in this update