It Is Ticking Leaderboard and Achievement Update

Achievement System Integrated

In this update, we bring you a new achievement system that we have been working on for the past few days. With this, players can now see their own progression and others' progression as well. We add 20 achievements that cover almost our current features, which are:

Campaign Missions

Workshop Creations

Testing Community maps

There are both easy and hard achievements for players to test themselves on, in order to fully complete the game, players need to experience every aspect the game provided, and in some cases..... they need to spend time to become good designers? Let's see how many players can achieve 100% !!!

Read about those requirements here

Leaderboard System Implemented

Are you feeling lonely? You wanna compete with other players? Fear not, because the leaderboard system we put into the game will let you do that with ease. You can now play, retry, play FASTER,...... RETRY FASTER !!!! to see who can defuse faster. The leaderboard is on the right side of every bomb, which helps you see who's taking the lead.



All campaign bombs have this feature integrated.

Workshop newly created bombs will automatically implement this feature without any extra steps.

There are some note-worthy information players should know:

For old workshop maps: Go back to Workshop Editor and update the bomb that has already been published to implement the system.

Leaderboard System uses real-time to estimate the speed, using the speed-up button will give you a huge advantage.

Only players who wrote a review for the game can upload their score on the leaderboard (?)

(?) Developer's Explanation:

I'm so sorry for this inconvenience, while developing this feature, we encounter some problems: