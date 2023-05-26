05/26 (Fri) Update - “Rival Festival ～A Young Hostess Plays Cupid～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 05/26 (Fri).
- “Rival Festival ～A Young Hostess Plays Cupid～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ①,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ②” starts!
- “Challenger Pack,” “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “New Owner Support Pack (POW)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
The following are still ongoing!
- “Hitomi's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2023/05/31 (Wed) 15:59 UTC
