Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 26 May 2023

V1.1.0

26 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Add statistical function.

  2. Add training stones in treasure hunting.

  3. Reduce the probability of low-level equipment falling.

  4. Fix the Taoist talent bug.

