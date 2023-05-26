 Skip to content

《蜀山：初章》网络版 update for 26 May 2023

《蜀山：初章》网络版紧急维护开服通知

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

《蜀山：初章》网络版紧急维护开服通知
各位道友，紧急维护修复已完成，服务器已开启。蛊引职业技能的问题已修复。给各位道友带来的不便望各位道友谅解！

维护补偿如下：
（绑定的）铜币*12888

《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2023年5月26日

