《蜀山：初章》网络版紧急维护开服通知
各位道友，紧急维护修复已完成，服务器已开启。蛊引职业技能的问题已修复。给各位道友带来的不便望各位道友谅解！
维护补偿如下：
（绑定的）铜币*12888
《蜀山：初章》重楼工作室
2023年5月26日
