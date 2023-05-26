 Skip to content

ZED ZONE update for 26 May 2023

BETA0.62_V4.8.1 Custom Paint Jobs, New NPC, 40mm Grenades

26 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added texture editor.
  • Added new item: spray paint. Can be used for creating custom paint jobs.
  • Customizable firearm paint jobs.
  • Customizable melee weapon paint jobs.
  • Customizable backpack paint jobs.
  • New NPC 'Junk Dealer' has arrived at the camp.
  • New ammunition: 40mm grenades.
  • New skill: 40mm grenade crafting.
  • New weapons: China Lake Launcher and improvised grenade launcher.
  • Expanded tool selection bar to display more tools.
  • Fixed an issue with windowed mode.
  • Performance optimization for the physics system.
  • Performance optimization for scenarios with large numbers of enemies.
  • Performance optimization for Molotov cocktails.
  • Fixed a bug where carcasses remained after butchering.
  • Fixed a bug where melee components were not consumed.

