- Added texture editor.
- Added new item: spray paint. Can be used for creating custom paint jobs.
- Customizable firearm paint jobs.
- Customizable melee weapon paint jobs.
- Customizable backpack paint jobs.
- New NPC 'Junk Dealer' has arrived at the camp.
- New ammunition: 40mm grenades.
- New skill: 40mm grenade crafting.
- New weapons: China Lake Launcher and improvised grenade launcher.
- Expanded tool selection bar to display more tools.
- Fixed an issue with windowed mode.
- Performance optimization for the physics system.
- Performance optimization for scenarios with large numbers of enemies.
- Performance optimization for Molotov cocktails.
- Fixed a bug where carcasses remained after butchering.
- Fixed a bug where melee components were not consumed.
ZED ZONE update for 26 May 2023
BETA0.62_V4.8.1 Custom Paint Jobs, New NPC, 40mm Grenades
Patchnotes via Steam Community
