[Patch] Silica V0.7.11 Patch Notes

Dear Silica Community,

We published a new minor update focusing on some performance issues and changes regarding the human factions as well as the aliens. We will keep trying to push out weekly updates focusing on performance and other bug fixes that we are aware of, or issues that will be raised by our community. For now, here's a detailed list of changes with update 0.7.11:

Improved: Performance related to infantry setting their collider size per frame

Improved: Performance related to detection and targeting system

Improved: Performance with construction effect bounds recalculation

Improved: Construction placement is now yellow if units are obstructing the construction area

Changed: Harvester bucket wheel damage to buildings is now 1/10 of the previous damage

Changed: Buildings can no longer be built around claimed Bunkers

Changed: Alien Node structure may be built from the beginning

Changed: Alien Node costs 50 instead of 100 now

Changed: Alien Node takes 6s to build instead of 10s

Fixed: Rockets can no longer target friendly units

See you on Baltarus!