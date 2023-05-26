Bug Fixes
-Fixed being able to levitate in the air by hitting jump repeatedly.
-Fixed new weapons not being added to the start menu.
My Home/Zombie Center update for 26 May 2023
Beta1.7.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2283401 Depot 2283401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update