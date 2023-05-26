 Skip to content

My Home/Zombie Center update for 26 May 2023

Beta1.7.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
-Fixed being able to levitate in the air by hitting jump repeatedly.
-Fixed new weapons not being added to the start menu.

