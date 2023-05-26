Update V1.3.0 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

We have a major update ready for you guys, which will bring the main story of Scarlet Maiden to a conclusion! Let’s see what we’ve been cooking!

The Twisted Sanctum

The fifth and final area of the main storyline is called the Twisted Sanctum. It is the domain of the main villain of Scarlet Maiden. Fight your way through new enemies and obstacles and face the final boss who is waiting for you at the end! The ending sequence has also been added to the game, so after you defeat the final boss, you’ll get to see what awaits Scarlet after the world is saved.

We’ve added several new lewd characters for you to meet in the Twisted Sanctum! There’s also a new side quest available from Misty, and the maximum level of the NPCs at Sinner’s Rest Abbey have been increased, so they can be levelled up to provide you with even better gear! We’ve also added new story texts to the dungeon, which conclude the stories of the First Maiden and the Lewd Explorer.

New items, skills, and achievements

With the new area comes new weapons, rings, amulets, and a new spell! We’ve also added new skills to the skill tree, so you can level up Scarlet even further. There are also some new achievements to unlock, and plenty of new stuff for the gallery!

Other changes

Various bug fixes

Balancing changes

What’s next?

From here we will be focusing on polishing and balancing the game based on your feedback, until we feel that the game is ready to come out of Early Access. But don’t worry! We are planning on adding new content after the full release, so there are still more adventures in store for Scarlet. And finally, a big thanks to everyone who has played the game and supported us on this journey! We hope you enjoy the content and we’ll see you in the next patch!