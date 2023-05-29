Patch Time! - 0.8.2 Changelog and Patch Notes

Hi everyone! It's been a bit over a month since the launch of Exogate Initiative and we wanted to thank everyone who has purchased, wishlisted, or even discussed the game, as well as everyone who has joined our community here on Steam and on Discord. We also appreciate everyone's patience as we put together our second patch, which was largely planned and sculpted based on player feedback. Please keep it coming, as with you all we'll continue building the future of the Exogate Initiative!
Before we get to the notes, we wanted to let you know that our next patch will likely release sometime in July, as our team has been going continuously since before launch to get as many fixes and quality-of-life improvements in the game. Simply put, we need to slow down and rest a bit before we really get going with the next patch.
Speaking of the next patch, with it we plan to launch the mission editor, which will open the door for custom story arc creation. This is not 100% confirmed, but we're hopeful that we'll be able to. We'll talk more about this tool in detail once we're certain of when it will become available to players. This upcoming patch will continue our trend of bringing forward quality-of-life improvements and additional bug fixes.
Thank you,
The Xeno Bits team
0.8.2- change log
New
- Doors can now be locked
- Improved save windows, you can see the list of existing saves, delete them, and the last save name will be used by default.
- Sqarbs bodies will turn into bio samples after some time that can be collected and studied
- New Sqarbs visual variations
- It’s now possible to automatically sell materials above an amount that can be freely set.
- It’s now possible to disassemble exo suits and retrieve part of the materials
- There will be a notification when a gater is paid after not receiving his or her salary at the end of last period
- There is now a message to warn that the committee funding will stop. 3 months and 1 month before the end.
- Ore icon will still be displayed on disconnected sectors in starmap
- During missions you can see the full content of a truncated logline by hovering over it with the mouse cursor
- Tooltip for toggle gater preview button
Changes
- Team will now be able to regroup in front of the gate room once the previous team entered the room and not once they crossed the exogate, allowing faster consecutive launches.
- Team will regroup for a mission when all gaters are ready to go (previously team could regroup when one member was eating for example)
- Patents won’t expire anymore but their revenues will decrease over time
- Alien culture study desk status displays more information, such as when it needs to be cleaned, for example.
- It’s now possible to walk under foundry connectors
- Improved readability of ore count at the top of the screen
- Acid resistance will need both tech prerequisites and not only one of them
- Foundry sound was lowered
- Improved wording for first contact with aliens, it requires a scholar AND a soldier
- Collect and analyze ore sample objectives are now retroactive
- Gater will now remove their exosuit when entering ICU
- Medics will not return to their desk between each treatment
- Improved AI performances when some parts of the map were not reachable
- Engineers will now bring ore directly to the foundry if possible and if not, to storage first
- Increase a bit of mental heals
Fixes
- Team could come back from a mission causing the mission to never end
- Team could be stuck on a mission and never come back
- Team could be stuck at an artifact destination
- Ambulance bot could grab unconscious gaters in mission
- Issue with selling or destroying unbuilt weapon lockers
- Ongoing invasion could never end
- Medic would sometime not diagnose a gater with mental health at their desk
- Soldiers were sometimes starving after the end of an invasion
- Gater could sometime be stuck at the gateroom entrance coming back from a mission
- Foundry will now properly animate after loading a game
- Rounding errors on ore amounts
- Improved position on some items dropped on the floor
- You could not unselect planned rooms after loading a game
- Foundry will now properly restart processing after selling compounds in storage
- Objective to send a team with Sqarbs patcher was not always validated
- Gaters would still move across the base when the game is paused
- Engineers would sometimes not drop a core sample in the analyzer
- A gater would die in a loop and spam the logs
- Gaters could be stuck and die near Intensive Care Units
- Gater in ICU will now look and work properly after selling the ICU
- The ICU description was fixed as it mentioned mental health healing which is not the case
- Scientists were able to do research with something in their hand
- Fixed a bug where gaters would all go to sleep and never wake up
- Pressing the hire button could create multiple bugged clones of the same gater
- Gater in underwear would not go to be diagnosed for mental health
- Displaying Steam overlay made the game UI flicker
- Displayed patent revenue range was not proper on patent list for patents being written
- Engineer would not process ore on the floor if it was not stored first.
Changed files in this update