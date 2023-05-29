Patch Time! - 0.8.2 Changelog and Patch Notes

Hi everyone! It's been a bit over a month since the launch of Exogate Initiative and we wanted to thank everyone who has purchased, wishlisted, or even discussed the game, as well as everyone who has joined our community here on Steam and on Discord. We also appreciate everyone's patience as we put together our second patch, which was largely planned and sculpted based on player feedback. Please keep it coming, as with you all we'll continue building the future of the Exogate Initiative!

Before we get to the notes, we wanted to let you know that our next patch will likely release sometime in July, as our team has been going continuously since before launch to get as many fixes and quality-of-life improvements in the game. Simply put, we need to slow down and rest a bit before we really get going with the next patch.

Speaking of the next patch, with it we plan to launch the mission editor, which will open the door for custom story arc creation. This is not 100% confirmed, but we're hopeful that we'll be able to. We'll talk more about this tool in detail once we're certain of when it will become available to players. This upcoming patch will continue our trend of bringing forward quality-of-life improvements and additional bug fixes.

Thank you,

The Xeno Bits team



0.8.2- change log

New

Doors can now be locked

Improved save windows, you can see the list of existing saves, delete them, and the last save name will be used by default.

Sqarbs bodies will turn into bio samples after some time that can be collected and studied

New Sqarbs visual variations

It’s now possible to automatically sell materials above an amount that can be freely set.

It’s now possible to disassemble exo suits and retrieve part of the materials

There will be a notification when a gater is paid after not receiving his or her salary at the end of last period

There is now a message to warn that the committee funding will stop. 3 months and 1 month before the end.

Ore icon will still be displayed on disconnected sectors in starmap

During missions you can see the full content of a truncated logline by hovering over it with the mouse cursor

Tooltip for toggle gater preview button

Changes

Team will now be able to regroup in front of the gate room once the previous team entered the room and not once they crossed the exogate, allowing faster consecutive launches.

Team will regroup for a mission when all gaters are ready to go (previously team could regroup when one member was eating for example)

Patents won’t expire anymore but their revenues will decrease over time

Alien culture study desk status displays more information, such as when it needs to be cleaned, for example.

It’s now possible to walk under foundry connectors

Improved readability of ore count at the top of the screen

Acid resistance will need both tech prerequisites and not only one of them

Foundry sound was lowered

Improved wording for first contact with aliens, it requires a scholar AND a soldier

Collect and analyze ore sample objectives are now retroactive

Gater will now remove their exosuit when entering ICU

Medics will not return to their desk between each treatment

Improved AI performances when some parts of the map were not reachable

Engineers will now bring ore directly to the foundry if possible and if not, to storage first

Increase a bit of mental heals

Fixes