 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chicken Fall update for 26 May 2023

V1.1.4 Update Log

Share · View all patches · Build 11323902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug that using cyber attack in the threat level screen would cause the remaining chips to be -1
  • Fixed the bug that the remaining chips in threat level were not updated after exiting the interface
  • Chick reinforcements change: in the mission, the Chick Agent only costs money when summoned for the first time, and enters a 60s cooldown after death, and can be summoned again for free after the cooldown ends
  • Chicks initial price increased
  • New mission: Operation Annihilation, in this mission kill the enemy to get +1 beast token, after completing the mission the current area threat level -3, but no treasure chest.
  • Added new mission: Rescue Hostages, all treasure chest locations will only generate hostages
  • Modified flashlight characteristics and slug-like props consistent, in the level does not consume durability, back to the base automatically scrapped

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1707221 Depot 1707221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link