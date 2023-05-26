- Fixed the bug that using cyber attack in the threat level screen would cause the remaining chips to be -1
- Fixed the bug that the remaining chips in threat level were not updated after exiting the interface
- Chick reinforcements change: in the mission, the Chick Agent only costs money when summoned for the first time, and enters a 60s cooldown after death, and can be summoned again for free after the cooldown ends
- Chicks initial price increased
- New mission: Operation Annihilation, in this mission kill the enemy to get +1 beast token, after completing the mission the current area threat level -3, but no treasure chest.
- Added new mission: Rescue Hostages, all treasure chest locations will only generate hostages
- Modified flashlight characteristics and slug-like props consistent, in the level does not consume durability, back to the base automatically scrapped
Chicken Fall update for 26 May 2023
V1.1.4 Update Log
Patchnotes via Steam Community
