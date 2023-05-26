 Skip to content

Bounty of One update for 26 May 2023

Hotfix 0.22 (1) Chinese font fixed

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the inconvenience, we fixed it as soon as we realised the problem

  • Fixed an issue where some players would not get the right font for Chinese characters

