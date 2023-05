-The ability to send an emote to the opponent upon defeat is now available.

The function can be turned on and off.

-Character adjustments have been made.

-The default skin of Komachi Onozuka has been redrawn.

-New skin was added.

-Added a new title.

-Other adjustments

For more information, please see the blog post

http://mizusoba.blog.fc2.com/blog-entry-1157.html