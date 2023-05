Share · View all patches · Build 11323853 · Last edited 27 May 2023 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Blocked places: Each place has a chance of spawning a blocked/locked place which can be unblocked via items/abilities for XP. These places also have a level jump which serves as a means to get to a higher-level area more quickly.

Misc:

Fixed stable diffusion not working

Tentative fix and extra debug statements for an issue with local A1111 stable diffusion only affecting a subset of users