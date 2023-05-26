 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ScrewUp update for 26 May 2023

update screwup 1.0.5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 11323826 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

update screwup 1.0.5.8

  • Adjusted the power of the new Awakening weapon to be even better.
  • Adjusted the defense of monsters in the castle to be less.
  • Reduced crafting items for RepairKit Light and RepairKitAdvanced.

Changed files in this update

ScrewUp Content Depot 1695671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link