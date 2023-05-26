 Skip to content

Pact of Joy: Prologue update for 26 May 2023

Pact of Joy:Prologue is out now!

Build 11323781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We hope you're all doing well.

We are thrilled to announce that Pact of Joy: Prologue is now available for you to try out, and we are excited for everyone to play it. We have made several changes that we believe should improve your playing experience. The Prologue serves as a prequel to the full game, offering more exploration, lore, scares, and perhaps even a glimpse into a new realm.

If you encounter any issues or bugs while playing, please let us know! We are committed to making sure you have a great experience as we work towards completing the main game.

Enjoy the game and take care!

-Noe

