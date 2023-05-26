 Skip to content

Stone Story RPG update for 26 May 2023

Quality Patch v3.34.3

Build 11323771

Improvements

  • Added line numbers to the Mind Stone UI.
  • Resources no longer appear in Mind Stone workstation screen.
  • In case of invalid loadouts, the Utility Belt now equips any remaining items, if possible.
  • Workstation tasks when upgrading Ouroboros and Star Stone now show the "New!" indicator.
  • Improved some achievement names in Portuguese and Japanese.
  • German translation of Giant Treasure changed to "Mega-Shatz".
  • Added support for more glyphs that can be flipped in sprites.

Bugs

  • Stonescript: Fixed crash when using reserved words as function names.
  • Stonescript: Fixed hud disable filters that would cause flickering.
  • Titanic Accord: Fixed a performance issue when Pallas uses the Sight Stone.
  • Fixed Uulaa's shop that would only clear the "restocked" after visiting twice.
  • Fixed bug where a new save would sometimes not start at Rocky Plateau.
  • Fixed the Fareyellow achievement that was not completing in Mushroom Forest.
  • Fixed edge cases in achievements "Midnight Farmer" and "Finally, a Wizard".
  • Fixed offline farm calculations for Caves of Fear 5-stars.

