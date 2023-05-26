Quality Patch v3.34.3

Improvements
- Added line numbers to the Mind Stone UI.
- Resources no longer appear in Mind Stone workstation screen.
- In case of invalid loadouts, the Utility Belt now equips any remaining items, if possible.
- Workstation tasks when upgrading Ouroboros and Star Stone now show the "New!" indicator.
- Improved some achievement names in Portuguese and Japanese.
- German translation of Giant Treasure changed to "Mega-Shatz".
- Added support for more glyphs that can be flipped in sprites.
Bugs
- Stonescript: Fixed crash when using reserved words as function names.
- Stonescript: Fixed hud disable filters that would cause flickering.
- Titanic Accord: Fixed a performance issue when Pallas uses the Sight Stone.
- Fixed Uulaa's shop that would only clear the "restocked" after visiting twice.
- Fixed bug where a new save would sometimes not start at Rocky Plateau.
- Fixed the Fareyellow achievement that was not completing in Mushroom Forest.
- Fixed edge cases in achievements "Midnight Farmer" and "Finally, a Wizard".
- Fixed offline farm calculations for Caves of Fear 5-stars.
