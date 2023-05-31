Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Hotfix 85208

Hello Age of Empires II Community!
We recently released our newest expansion, Return of Rome! Since then, the team here has been heads-down monitoring your feedback and figuring out how we can best respond throughout May and June.
With that, here’s a new hotfix targeting primarily bugs affecting Return of Rome, along with some overall high priority fixes. Before you dig down into the notes, here are a few highlights:
- Fixed an issue where various UI mods would cause the game to get stuck loading into matches.
- Fixed issues where joining lobbies could cause a crash.
- Fixed an issue where Lobby Sorting would not properly function.
- Fixed an issue where Lobby Search would not properly function.
- Various data issues in both AoE II: DE and Return of Rome.
- Fixed an issue where Return of Rome game lobbies defaulted to Low in Resources settings.
Additionally, we have heard feedback about Ranked play in Return of Rome not being easily accessible and will be adding a few things to help alleviate this issue.
First, if by chance you missed last week’s announcement, we’re holding a community vote on which AoE campaigns YOU would like to see us bring to the Return of Rome expansion!
[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/80488c70a27f55f5c0df90f4c34845aaba035580.png)](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/original_campaigns_coming_ror/)
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!
—The Age of Empires Team
◆ HOTFIX 85208◆
#### General
* Fixed various issues leading to crashes when joining lobbies.
* Fixed an issue where various UI mods would cause the game to get stuck loading into matches.
* Fixed an issue that prevented dialogue during campaigns.
* Fixed an issue where Lobby Sorting would not properly function.
* Fixed an issue where Lobby Search would not properly function.
* Fixed an issue where players could not select a player when spectating or watching recorded games.
* Fixed an issue where pregame chats were not being displayed correctly and were only being sent to team members.
* Fixed an issue where campaign voice-over audio would not properly switch languages.
* Fixed an issue where Cannon Galleons incorrectly showed up as available for Goths.
* Garrison buttons are no longer displayed for units which are unable to garrison into buildings or siege units.
* Fixed various data issues in _AoE II: DE_
* Legionary receives +4 attack vs Condottieri (same bonus as vs infantry)
* Dromon loses unique unit armor class
* Villagers no longer repair ships and siege units faster than intended
* Research Percent in the post-game statistics screen now only takes actually available technologies into account to display the accurate value; Resulting in 100% with all available technologies researched.
#### Return of Rome
* Fixed an issue where the _Return of Rome_ Custom Scenario File Browser would show A_ge of Empires II: DE_ scenarios.
* Fixed an issue where the _Return of Rome_ main menu buttons would not appear.
* Removed Random Walk from Elephants to make Elephants easier to find.
* Fixed issues with Ruin generation.
* Fixed an issue that would cause asserts when creating a multiplayer lobby.
* Fixed an issue where the _Return of Rome_ Main Menu would default back to the _AoE II: DE_ colors.
* Changed the Sargon campaign difficulty icon to One Sword.
* Fixed an issue where the default dataset for campaign screens had a misleading name.
* Fixed an issue where the Medusa cheat did not affect all villagers.
* Fixed an issue where certain stats between _AoE II: DE_ and _Return of Rome_ were inconsistent.
* Fixed an issue that prevented _Return of Rome_ mods to have custom campaign slides, resulting in a black screen.
* Fixed an issue where _Return of Rome_ mods did not support custom sounds.
* Fixed an issue where _Return of Rome_ game lobbies defaulted to Low in Resources settings.
* Fixed a UI-only issue: Wheel tooltip now mentions the correct villager speed increase (60%).
* Fixed various data issues affecting balance in _Return of Rome_:
* Gate construction time reduced from 70s to 35s
* Broad Swordsman HP changed from 70 to 80
* Long Swordsman HP changed from 80 to 100
* Cataphract HP changed from 220 to 240
* Palmyran Villagers receive +1P armor as well from the civilization bonus
* Elephant movement speed changed from 0.83 to 0.85
* Stone Thrower, Catapult, Heavy Catapult projectile speed increased from 2.49 to 3.49
* Catapult Trireme, Juggernaut projectile speed increased from 2.573 to 3.49
* Helepolis projectile speed reduced from 7.2 to 4.067
* Added missing balance changes from the last _AoE: DE_ patch. The missing changes were:
* Assyrian get Alchemy.
* Babylonian get Chain Mail Armors.
* Long sword upgrade cost to 240 F, 100 G.
* Elephant Archers +15 G cost (back to their original game cost of 180 F, 60 G).
* Ballista 15% faster attack speed (2.7 reload time in _AoE: DE_)
* Helepolis -300 F upgrade cost (now 1200 F, 1000 W), +5 attack (now 45).
* Legion HP reduced to 140 (from 160).
* Chariot units’ conversion resistance modifier reduced to 2 (from 8).
#### Xbox
* Fixed an issue where graphic settings weren’t saved on Xbox One.
* Fixed an issue where a crash would occur if players signed out while changing to _Return of Rome_ on Xbox.
* Fixed an issue where messages would move around the screen during the tutorial.
* Fixed an issue where pressing LB would open a menu wheel that was not intractable.
* Fixed an issue where LB and RB would not delete a unit, but instead, would open a menu wheel.
* Fixed an issue where a crash could occur at the start of the game if quick commands were used before the game started.
* Fixed an issue where the Juggernaut upgrade could be found twice at Docks.
