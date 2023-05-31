Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition – Hotfix 85208

Hello Age of Empires II Community!

We recently released our newest expansion, Return of Rome! Since then, the team here has been heads-down monitoring your feedback and figuring out how we can best respond throughout May and June.

With that, here’s a new hotfix targeting primarily bugs affecting Return of Rome, along with some overall high priority fixes. Before you dig down into the notes, here are a few highlights:

Fixed an issue where various UI mods would cause the game to get stuck loading into matches.

Fixed issues where joining lobbies could cause a crash.

Fixed an issue where Lobby Sorting would not properly function.

Fixed an issue where Lobby Search would not properly function.

Various data issues in both AoE II: DE and Return of Rome.

Fixed an issue where Return of Rome game lobbies defaulted to Low in Resources settings.

Additionally, we have heard feedback about Ranked play in Return of Rome not being easily accessible and will be adding a few things to help alleviate this issue.

First, if by chance you missed last week’s announcement, we’re holding a community vote on which AoE campaigns YOU would like to see us bring to the Return of Rome expansion!

[![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35210618/80488c70a27f55f5c0df90f4c34845aaba035580.png)](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/original_campaigns_coming_ror/)

💬 DISCUSS: Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition Forum

🗣 JOIN: The Age of Empires Official Discord

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

---```

◆ HOTFIX 85208◆