26 May 2023

Greetings, Warriors!

It's Paragon: The Overprime.

A new Hero, “Greystone”, is coming to the planet Prime!

See below for details about “Greystone”, the new Hero joining us on Prime!

New Hero “Greystone” Details

After the update on May 30th, 2023

Hero Introduction

[New Hero “Greystone” Intro Video]



(The Righteous Knight) Greystone



Greystone is Vice Captain of the Knights of the Kingdom of Sierra. He uses his iron will to transcend his physical limits and deal devastating damage to enemies in melee range. The eldest in his generation of the legendary Seymour family, the family's treasured sword Clement was bestowed upon him as a testament to his skill and dedication.

Skill Info

The Sword of Seymour (LMB-Skill)

Swings his sword to deal Physical Damage to enemies.

Leap of Faith (RMB-Skill)

Leaps to the target location, dealing Magical Damage to enemy Heroes within range when he lands.

The Knight's Path (Q-Skill)

Summons a whirlwind and deals continuous Magical Damage to nearby enemies for a set duration.

The Knight's Will (E-Skill)

Passive: Gains a buff that blocks 1 Basic Attack for a set duration.

The Transcendent Knight (R-Skill)

Passive: Upon receiving fatal damage, the Hero turns to stone, Slowing nearby enemies for a set duration. The Slow effect is stronger for closer enemies. Afterwards, the Hero returns to normal, recovers a portion of his Max Health and Max Mana, deals True Damage to nearby enemies, and launches them Airborne.

Warriors, please look forward to Greystone's arrival on the planet Prime!

Thank you.