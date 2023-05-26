Update 1.96.1

Hello Runners,

As most in the Chinese online RWR community probably figured out, we've had some ongoing issues with our former server provider in China which has locked the RWR servers for unclear reasons. After trying to keep an open discussion with the provider on how to remedy the situation to no avail, we currently have no other choice than to accept it and retire the servers in Mainland China to avoid such issues in the future. We are simply put not welcome anymore to continue hosting servers there.

While the exact cause is still unclear, we got enough clues to guess but won't go into details at this point.

RWR is just a game which connects people around the world to have fun and politics have no place in RWR!. We've said that often enough in the past and also our in-game moderators are applying consequences but will, in the future, be even more sensitive on that subject to avoid any kind of political discussions on delicate topics. This applies to everyone, no matter where the players comes from.

On the more pleasant side of things, the new ASIA servers have a premium line to Mainland China, hence benefiting from a low latency and no need to use network accelerators of any kind!

To ensure this, we have to restart the servers on a daily basis at 8AM Beijing time.

We have tested and tried so many different options and hope to have find the best solution for every Asia located Runner to enjoy!

Yours sincerely,

Osumia Games

Change log 1.96.1: