Card Crawl Adventure update for 26 May 2023

Update: 174

Card Crawl Adventure update for 26 May 2023

Update: 174

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

this is update 174.

This is another balancing change update.
We've changed both the Map-Fragments and Soul Chest treasure to be easier to open.

What's new?

Changed: Soul Chest now accepts monsters in the same row or column.
Changed: Map part treasure now 1,2,3 strength cost and each part has an according amount of directions to unlock. Unlock direction will automatically align so the treasure is solvable when drawn in difficult board setups.
Fixed: Annoying Fly can crash the game when it's the last card in the discard and no other cards are left to draw.
Fixed: "Defeat 5 or more Monsters in one turn" still appearing in low taverns in Challenge mode.
Fixed: Unsolvable Berserker Quests in Challenge mode.
Fixed: Pastor ignores Bleed.
Fixed: Some issues with the updated Bleed.

Have you reviewed the game yet?

Cheers!
🍻

