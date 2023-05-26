Lightracer Spark" V1.1.0 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11323379 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 09:52:23 UTC by Wendy

Greetings to all Amenders,

We have made some optimization updates and bug fixes for the current version. Details are as follows:

Content update:

Added [Random Event] system, you can experience some small stories based on chance in the process of amending civilization.



Added [General] interface, which contains Star child, Log and Briefing system, these contents will be gradually unlocked as the Amendment progresses.



Added the "SKIP" function in multiple rounds of play. After clearing an ending of any planet, replay the story of this planet to enable the "SKIP" function, speeding up the text you have read.



Modified the terrain illustration of the jurisdiction.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the error of "District-Riosi" slot type

Fixed "District-Driatov" special slot has no designated building

Fixed the problem that the building - Intelligence Institute could not be unlocked

Optimized the loading process to reduce crashes caused by initialization lag

Optimized the subdivision of the map grid surface to reduce the crash caused by game lag

The ending CG is adjusted to be triggered after the mission is over, to avoid the situation where the ending CG starts without reading the text.

Fixed the bug that new missions can be opened in the guide panel in the mission (currently, most of them occur in the mission Fusion Star)

Thank you for your long-term support and love for Lightracer Spark, and you are welcome to participate in our fan creation activity.

Activity details：Click here

Join the event on this page: wjx.top/vm/YalQQBJ.aspx (The URL will be blocked, please copy it to the browser to open)

Fortune and prosperity to the Amenders！