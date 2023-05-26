Icarus Week Seventy Seven | Performance Improvements for all

Week Seventy Seven is here, and it’s a big one.

Performance - Lighting and Shadows

Light Shadows

Our performance team has been actively working on a few pain points we identified for AMD GPUs and lower-end nVidia GPUs caused by point/spot light shadows. This week, we’re bringing you some fixes that we hope will address this performance bottleneck.

Light shadows can be incredibly impactful on performance, sometimes up to double-digit FPS numbers, and our testing on GPUs internally confirmed this.

Additionally, we also looked at the render distances for both shadow and light distances in outlier assets, which were hindering performance without much actual gain for the experience.

Therefore we’ve added a new setting called ‘Light Shadows’ to the graphics menu to toggle dynamic shadows from light sources. This will be preset to ‘off’ for AMD GPUs and can be turned off by nVidia users manually.

Volumetric Skybox Detail

Our skyboxes generally occupy a third of each frame so we’ve added a setting to reduce the complexity of these, at the cost of some visual fidelity.

Setting this to ‘low’ in the graphics menu can provide a small FPS boost for certain graphics cards, per our internal testing.

Static Mesh Distance Fields

Icarus has a substantially larger number of assets than most games, which causes a large strain on our systems to render these meshes. So, we’ve reduced the Distance Field (DF) resolution and improved the settings across thousands of meshes, which should limit the sporadic issues and lower-quality visuals that occur on some meshes intermittently.

A sweeping, project-wide optimization pass freed up a ton of ‘system budget’ which means that systems that rely on DF can operate correctly. A more optimized DF allocation should also equate to a decrease in hitching when loading sub-levels, and we would love to hear your feedback on any noticeable difference in the frequency of hitching after this update.

Performance - UI

On top of our improvements to assets and lighting, we’re also introducing improvements to our user interface to address its impact on performance.

Why is UI so impactful on performance you might ask?

The UI is processed on the CPU (not the GPU) at the end of every frame before being rendered on top of the final image. This creates a bottleneck at the point of UI generation, as if this runs slowly, the whole game must wait for this to finish processing before it can render the final frame.

We’ve noticed a small amount of performance degradation as new UI elements have been added over the last six months. We also did a general clean up of some parts of the UI, which haven’t been running as well as they could be.

Internal benchmarks from our testing have shown that the UI cost is as high as 3.8 milliseconds while standing idle on a prospect. With today’s optimizations, this time has been reduced to about 1.3 milliseconds, a saving of 2.5 milliseconds, depending on machine specs.

We have achieved this reduction by doing a pass on the main Heads Up Display (HUD):

Removing old, unused UI elements

Simplifying layouts

Moving ‘performance expensive’ UI logic code where possible

Removing or minimizing UI element ‘ticking’

Caching text and UI element layouts

Caching text provided a big boost to our UI 'pre-pass' time investment, where the sizes of UI elements need to be calculated. Text in particular is expensive to calculate the size of, as the system needs to work out the sizes of each individual letter in a piece of text based on the current font, font size, style, and more. Caching all of the UI text alone saves almost 1 millisecond of time on our benchmarking machines.

Many elements on the main HUD also used a ‘retainer box’ which renders the UI elements inside it to a temporary texture (a ‘render target’), which effects are then added to. For example, this is used for creating drop shadows on iconography and text in the UI, helping it stand out against different backgrounds. The way 'retainer boxes' normally work does not allow reuse of the render target, so once it has been used to draw the drop shadow, that entire part of the HUD would then need to be drawn a second time to display the actual UI over the top of the shadow. With some engine modifications, we can now reuse the render target to draw the actual UI on top of the shadow in a single pass, effectively halving the time required to draw the effect.

The compass was also running slower than we wanted. When investigated we found that it was actually updating a ton of markers that weren’t visible to players. These markers were for objects in the world that required certain stats to be set in order to be visible, however, the marker would be added to the UI and continue to update whether it was visible yet or not. This has now been changed so that markers are only added to the compass and map screen when the marker is actually visible. As a side effect, this has also provided a considerable boost to the frame rate while viewing the map screen.

It is worth noting that the UI changes from this patch have focused mainly on the performance of the in-game HUD, not the inventory/crafting/talent/map/accolade screens. These will be looked at in the future, but the general in-game frame rate was the priority of this UI pass.

Feedback & Balance

Alongside our optimization fixes for this week, our design team focused on the quality of life and community suggestions that have been provided across our Discord, Feature Upvote and other channels. We’ve also added a couple of new friends to Olympus and Styx for you to meet, greet and eat.

Our first balancing pass was done on the new player experience, aiming to provide a more intuitive experience and increase the options for players throughout the early game.

Players are now granted four blueprint points and one talent point on ‘odd’ levels, and three blueprint points and two talent points on even levels.

Alongside this, we’re also increasing the maximum number of talent points for a character from 60 to 75.

(note - players who were granted additional talent points incorrectly or outside of the game systems, may not receive the extra 15 points)

We’ve also made balance changes to a range of other in-game systems, focused on improving player progression and providing variety in playstyles.

Rebalanced the Skinning Bench to provide more XP per skinned animal

Updated Talent View to have spacing between the ranks of talents

Steam Rich Presence now supports friend grouping

Coal weight has been reduced

Deep Ore Drills are now faster

Pills weight have been drastically reduced

Bread Dough can now be placed in fridges/iceboxes etc

Short Range Radio, Orbital Exchange Interface and Radar now require being outside

(Note: The ‘outside’ requirements added to these devices are due to them requiring either orbital uplink or the ability to scan the local area, but this also aims to prevent the strategy of scanning from inside caves to avoid any wildlife retaliation)

Lastly, we have added two additional creatures to Olympus and Styx.

Pronghorn: A relative of the Chamois, slightly larger and with bigger horns. These are found anywhere Chamois are found on Olympus.

Arctic Scorpion: A much larger cousin of the Scorpion, as the name suggests these are located in arctic areas, on both Olympus and Styx.

As always, we appreciate all the feedback and discussions on Discord and Feature Upvote.

Styx is going paid

The Styx map was released one year ago. It was initially free but was always intended to be a paid DLC in the future. Back in December, we mentioned this would be happening in the coming months, so this is a reminder of that coming soon.

We are now waiting on Valve to make this change, so it could happen at any time in the coming weeks.

People who already have Styx will not have it removed retroactively, but new players in the future will need to buy it.

If one player in your party has Styx, however, any prospect or Open World they host or launch will still be playable by anyone they invite, regardless of their ownership status.

Galileo is Coming

Finally, the wait is very much, almost over. Check out our preview for the Galileo patch below.

P.S. It’s releasing next week.

Changelog Version: 1.2.52.111515

Community Feedback/Optimisation

Switch out all Item and Deployable actors with Shadow Casting Lights to utilize new Icarus Light component. This component will listen to the new 'Light Shadows' Graphics Setting and enable/disable shadows on the light as per the setting. Given the large number of actors with lights that could be on scene at any given time and the expensive nature of casting shadows, this could yield big performance gains, at the cost of visual fidelity

Add editor utility to print out Item/Deployables with shadow casting lights that aren't Icarus Lights

Adding new Recipe on Mortar&Pestle and Material Processor [1 Wood] -> [2 Sap]

Adding new Recipe Mortar&Pestle and Material Processor [2 Spoiled Meat] + [1 Sap] -> [100 Units Biofuel]

Add new Controls Setting 'Crouch Ledge Safety' to toggle the ability to crouch walk off a ledge if disabled

Disable Setting LightShadows (on deployable light sources) by default for AMD and low tier cards (GTX1060/1070 et al.)

Hook up new Crouch Ledge Safety setting to Player Character

Cleaned up BeginPlay logic a bit as it was getting pretty messy and difficult to add new events to

Slightly increased blueprint growth rate, granting 3 points per level plus 1 per odd level (total of 4 at level 1, 7 at level 2, 11 at level 3 and so on)

Increased the xp granted by the skinning bench by 9x. Predators will now grant slightly more xp when skinned on a bench compared to in the wild, passive wildlife will grant 4-5x more xp when skinned on a bench compared to in the wild

Reduced Coal Weight from 600 -> 500 to make it slightly easier to carry

Reduced Weight of pills from 250 -> 10 to make a bit more sence in terms of carry weight being a T4 medicine

Modifying player talent point caluclation to provide 15 extra talent points at level 50 (1 talent point per level, +1 per 2 levels on even levels as opposed to 3 blueprints per level, +1 per 5 levels)

Increased speed of all deep ore deposit mining (except the special node on ABYSS) by 37.5%, increased speed of electric drill to 33% from 25% and increased slots to 20

Fix a rare crash retrieving and saving the weather forecast

Improved performance with regards to inventory operations and stat containers on items that are still in item form (i.e. in the backpack). Item stat containers are now cached so that subsequent access can use relevant old cached versions of the container. This is beneficial as during the item creation process the stats were being accessed approximately 12 times, which could lead to a small hitch as the container would previously have to be rebuilt each time it was requested. Item access has also been changed where possible to reduce internal copies of items being created while performing operations on items (e.g. moving an item, updating stats, etc)

Large pass on main game HUD to improve performance

Cached text layout on a large number of elements. This improves frame time by reducing the need to recalculate text size each frame

Removed old unused UI elements

Cleaned up UI layouts to remove unwanted layout elements

Changed Inventory Item slots to only redraw when the contained item changes

Modified remaining mission time system to only update when the time changes by a visible amount

Rebased several frequently updating widgets to native code to improve performance

Modified Retainer Box's AlsoRenderContent functionality to reuse the render texture for the second draw pass. This prevents the elements using this option from having to fully tick and render a second time each update

Improved performance of the Compass element on the main UI. This was previously ticking a number of debug markers that weren't visible, but still carried a cost

Compass markers now no longer tick and instead have their positions updated by the compass itself in a single batch

The compass and map screen will now only add markers when they are visible. Previously they could have multiple hidden markers on them which would cost time to update their positions

Marked deep vein ore deposit markers as being development only so they will be stripped out from cooked builds entirely (These were being used internally to help devs find deposits for testing)

Improved performance of temperature and survival states (food, water, oxygen gauges) on the UI

Removed multiple unused layout elements

Rebased the temperature gauge and survival gauges to native code to improve performance

Changed survival gauges to only update when their underlysing values are updated

Added current player validation to Steam Rich Presence, should prevent issues where a character of level 0 was being reported

Fixed

Remove obsolete Cloud BP actors from Olympus which were producing errors

Duplicate and delete original cliff mesh from Olympus which produced an error during build

Recompile Sand FX shader to hopefully fix shader compilation error during build

Fixed a typo in an extermination quest

Readding Firearm and Bow Stat Value retrieval from the correct components, this was inadvertantly removed, missing this data resulted on firarms and bows being unable to be fired or reloaded, this is now fixed

Fix Wildboar carcass/bones mesh having material override applied incorrectly

Fixed bug where clients would see the 'Press F to Harvest' on animal carcasses that had become a skeleton already

ForceNoPrecomputedLighting enabled on IcarusStartMap to match all other levels and get rid of cooked package error

Remove deprecated RecursiveBuildingSearch function from BP_Grid_Base as its causing warnings to appear in logs and hasnt been utilized in a long time

Fix numerous processor recipes with no audio assigned which plays when crafting

Add DT validation to pick up on processor recipe rows with no audio assigned

Add an option to reduce skybox detail and default to low on AMD GPU and low tier cards (GTX1060/1070 et al.)

Default to FSR Performance on AMD GPU

Completely removed stat container and actor state from the Inventory Manager. This fixes the managers stat container overriding the stats on the inventories that use the manager. Notably the stat that disables inventory spoiling

Fix a shimmering issue with reduced skybox detail + resolution scaling when looking at thin branches against white clouds and fall back to normal quality by default for all GPU

Update sun position every 10ms instead of 200ms to fix issue with solar panel not being able to line trace it periodically

Update crop plot UI to show the correct greenhouse effect amount within the greenhouse tooltip

Reimplement slowtick optimizations on atmo controller

Change solar panel trace logic to classify no hit as success for enabling power, for the instances where the trace misses the sun

Fixed equipment and survival slots on inventory screen not updating. This was caused by them not being registered for inventory updates with the new faster inventory UI callbacks

Fixed focused item UI binding to wrong focused item changed event, causing it to not update when the item changes

Disabled new fast inventory mode for space inventories (loadouts/meta item storage) as the event bindings do not currently exist outside of survival. This was causing items to not be visible when purchasing new items or moving items to/from a loadout

Fixed alteration bench incorrectly using newer inventory item UI elements

Fixed not being able to drop inventory items by dragging them out of the UI. (Had disabled too much mouse interaction with the main HUD as part of optimisation efforts)

Removed caching of mission objective text as it was causing an unintended double line spacing. Will reintroduce in future when cause is found

Fixed biome name and temperature not updating on UI correctly

Commenting out the early return in UInventoryItemLibrary::CreateCustomItem to aid in tracking down bug where axes aren't able to damage trees after a reload

Updated Icarus' Steam Rich Presence to support Friend Grouping

Fixed axes not being able to cut trees when reloading prospect

Updated radars and orbital communication boards to require being outside, this prevents some strategies to avoid animal spawns by placing radars within caves.

Communication boards (Orbital Exchange Interface and Short Range Radio) no longer take storm damage

Fixed issue where ItemData that was passed between Client and Server wasn't re-initialising some properties, caused issues like MaxDurability on Items and Deployables being set to zero when Client crafted an item.

Added validation inside StaminaBarBase to prevent crash if StaminaBar widget ticked too early.

Added default values for members of FPlayerRewardSchedule.

Fixed error when trying to play the pick up animation without a currently focused item

Fixed multiple UI panels incorrectly using new inventory slot element. These have been changed back to old style slots for compatibility

Fixed health bar segment lines being offset from intended position

Fixed temperature bar not updating when mounted

Temporarily disabling 'CanCache' on UMG_InventoryItem's TopLevelInvalidationBox in an attempt to fix inventory slots rendering behind background blur element

Fixed outposts not being visible in non-development builds

Fixed survival gauges (food/water/oxygen) not visibly updating when on a mount

Fixed food segments on health bar not matching up with their intended X positions

Fixed case where survival gauges would not bind to characters stats during startup

Fixed task-list accolades not recording completion info when all tasks are completed. This would cause the accolade to show as the default completion date of 01/01/2001

Fixed task-list accolades not loading from saves correctly

Fixed arctic scorpion spawn cap to ensure there are no swarms of scorpions in the arctic

Remove PlayerLightShadows option under Settings > Display replaced by more agressive LightShadows

Future Content

Added third person anim to catching fish

Added new icons for fishing UI

Fixed replication bugs preventing client/server from seeing the inspected fish in each others hands

Added error messaging for when the lure instant reels back in

Fixed Collision Issues in prefab caves where players could get blocked by Macro Cliffs, Purple Quad, Prometheus

Added SM_BLD_Roof_Peak_Wood & SM_BLD_Roof_PyramidHip_Single_Wood_L for Buildable Rework Investigation

Added Cave diorama for creature renders

Updating all of the Lure Stats to include the new ones related to the fishing minigame and doing a general balance pass

Adjusting the ordering of the field guide category enum so that the bestiary is presented before the fishing records in the field guide

Adding Bestiary Progressive Player Bonus Stat information to the Bestiary Page UI as well as a tooltip explaining how it all works

Resized the Bestiary Rewards and Lore Screens to make sure they are in line with the Progress tracker shown in the bestiary entry screen

Adding some title text in the field guide into string tables so they can be translated

General clean up of cave tunnels, decals and vines in Grasslands, Green Quad, DLC

Added updated lighting and layout to the cave creature diorama

Shifted animation pause validation on NPC to Asset Data Validation (from DT Validation). This prevents force load of all AI upon opening of D_AISetup and removes hard-reference to BP GOAP Character

Add tooling to get talent point info

Adding 'fish swish' and rod creak when fishing mini game starts up. Adding BP implementation

Added Metallic to new creature shader

Added cameras and updated dressing to fit large creatures in the dessert creature diorama

Added AnimBP for fishing rod that snaps the 'line' bone to player hand when inspecting fish. Adjusted component hierarchy inside SkeletalItem_Fishing_Rod to make sure lure is attached to rod 'line' bone

Fixing physical material for stone rabbit statue. It was set to PM_Wood, now set to PM_Rock

Resave audio anim notifies in a creature anim to suppress errors about loading soft paths

Doing a balance pass on Fish Spawn Zones and enabling feature locked fish, these new fish can now spawn caught in game

Adding an editor utility widget which scrapes the datatables for information related to fish, their zones, types, terrains, quality etc and presents information on fishing fo designers to balance

Linked T3 Spawn Blocker spray effect to the active state of the device.

Updated torch toggle BP to be named ToggleGenerator, as this was all it was doing and it did not have other references, updated relevant data table entries.

Updated T3 Spawn Blocker to have option to toggle as well as access fuel

Update Pronghorn corpse preview item, add Pronghorn Carcasss item template and added skinning bench recipe for Pronghorn

Retaking Fish Pictures as some meshes / textures had been updated

Updating Galileo Items, Fish, Talents, Blueprints so they are feature locked to Galileo and not Development

Removing Old Fishing Rod & Fishing Trap Items & Talents which are no longer used within the project

Added Extra Fishing Recipes for the Filletting station so they fish can be filletted into raw ingrediants

When Chamios now spawn on Olympus there is a 50% chance a Pronghorn will spawn instead

Updating Fish images in the field guide so there are no more missing images

Updated fish 1-14 to the correct shader. Updated fish 14 Var2 and 3 textures

Swamp water now slows you slightly, with a chance to give you swamp parasites, making you sluggish

Adding in metal shield audio and adjusments to a few fishing layers for better realism

Stone BLD rework - added APEX meshes for ramp and roof pieces

Adding new shield to correct shields in data table to play back the correct audio

Added fishing rod item animations. Fixed lure->hand attachment when inspecting fish. Fixed cable->rod attachment, now bound to bone on fishing rod

Updating caught fish sizes and scale to the fish can be seen easier in animations and adjusting min and max sizes and weights of caught fish to make it more realistic

Added New Bramble Bushes to Blue Quad Swamp Biome and Made Collision Fixes In Prefab Caves Within The P2 Area, Prometheus

Changed the leftmost button details to be darker, as to not be confused as active buttons, and did a pass to sharpen some details lost on resize

Readded the stats driving how long it takes to fish depending on the rod

Temporarily disabled detecting shallow water due to it spamming the client

Reduced the amount of bending the rod is able to do by half

Readded the lure reseting if it gets to close to the player without a fish

Added a larger lake to the dev prospect

Fixing up fish03 & 04 Skeletons as their mouth_socket which attaches to the lure was misnamed and the fish where not attaching to the lure correctly

Adjustments to the Category Select Buttons in the Field Guide as well as fixing blur state of the Field Guide as it was seethrough when it shouldn't have been

Removing Old Unused Bestiary Images as these are being replaced with the new ones

Added Rig and Animations for DEP_SpawnBlocker_T3

Adjusted Lava Flow points on lakes and rivers, checked all cave tunnels volumes, polished lava biome manual cave, Purple Quad, DLC

Updated the names for geode lamps to be more descriptive

Fixed a typo in a mission item

Adjusting feature level string name for Galileo to be spelt correctly

Setting Galileo Talents / Blueprints to be Galileo feature locked, not Development locked

Updated fish15 to the correct shader. Added gradiant to variant 2 and 4 fins. Corrected metalic map on fish 7 variant 3

Adding Fishing Talent Tree and rearrganging existing talent trees into new configurations

Adding fishing rod creak unique event and updated all fishing rod creak sounds to be slightly longer and warmer

Arctic creatures, and arctic background images added for bestiary

Committing Fishing Talent Tree Talents and Stat Implementation ready for Balance and Description Pass

Adding lava hunter ground break slam lava sounds and event

Setting Geode Lamps and Paintings lock to use the Deluxe Edition Product ID and enabling in Galileo

Adding in lava anim notify to play sound on lava hunter when it does the super attack

First pass polish revision of BP_Landmine. Player collision triggers a timeline sequence, Creatures cause the mine to instantly trigger

Adjusted Lava Flow points on lakes and rivers, checked all cave tunnels volumes, polished lava biome manual cave, Purple Quad, DLC

Adjustments to lava hunter slam crack sound and timing. Added new socket for the sound and other small improvements

Fixed Bestiary not logging fish caught on clients

Fixed the reaction timer on the fishing minigame not replaying after missing the prompt

Removed the lure bobbing through adding force

Stone BLD rework - added APEX meshes for all wall pieces + stairs + frame

All Fish can now be right clicked on and converted to fish chunks

Removing fish chunks from fish filletting recipes so you only get fillets now instead of both resources

Fish weight stats are now displayed in Kg rather than grams

Fishing traps now correctly display their interaction prompts as it was hidden before

Setting up new Tackle Box item which can store Fish & Lures, this item can be picked up with items inside and placed down and items retrieved

Stopped using GetFishStatsFromItem inside fishing rod AnimBP, should fix anim-update related crash when fishing

Added list of talents required for Highly Skilled accolade/achievement

Fix Bestiary Unlocks previously unlocked are replaying on login to dedicated server (internal dev builds only)

Added New Bramble Bushes to Blue Quad Swamp Biome and Made Collision Fixes In Prefab Caves Within The P2 Area, Prometheus

Add some sentry breadcrumbs and logging around player drop ship spawning for events that 'should not happen' collected info should enable us to retroactively find and fix issues (internal dev only)

Add new Video Setting for 'Light Shadows' which will disable point/spotlights on any item which uses the new Icarus Light component

Adding in Bone Shield Audio, event and data table entry

Added ranks, names and descriptions for fishing talents

Adding composite shield to data tables

Adding composite shield audio

Update a boar, crocodile and scorpion boss biome list in the bestiary

Added SM_BLD_Roof_PyramidHip_Single_Wood_R & SM_BLD_Roof_PyramidHip_Single_Inverted_Wood_L for Buildable Rework Investigation

Remove bestiary array On_Rep as these arrive too late on a loaded dedicated server (internal dev only)

Fix a logic bug showing fish popups (internal dev only)

Fixed fishing rod lure glitching out/bobbing up and down on clients.

Re-added lure bob when fish is hooked, made sure it is only getting called on server.

Returned fishing minigame reaction timer to non-debug value of 0.5s.

Consolidated several Client->Server RPCs into a single call made when fishing minigame is completed.

Added function to SmoothSyncComponent to get current enabled state

More Landmine improvements. BP Cleanup for best practice, more to come. Landmine can no longer be disarmed, only picked up. Change made to create tension when clearing mines. Various emissive value tweaks

Undo range //Icarus_Stream/Trunk/Icarus/Content/Maps/Black.umap from revision 16 to revision #head

Added new row to D_Interactions and referenced in D_Interactable. Added custom pickup text for landmine

Fixed bug where fishing minigame would never trigger.

Increased fishing reaction timer from 0.5s -> 0.75s.

Stopped server from executing fishing minigame timer logic.

Shifted initial lure bob logic to a Client->Server RPC now that server doesn't track minigame timers.

Reduced fishing rod bend amount.

Fixed bug that occured when cancelling out of active fishing minigame that made lure float in mid air for clients

General clean up of cave tunnels, decals and vines in Grasslands, Green Quad, DLC

Removing Feature Lock from Fried Fish Chunks

Adding Grilled Freshwater & Saltwater Fish Fillets

Adding feature level lock on fish so if killed with a knife / bow etc outside fishing they will reward fish chunks

Fishing Rods and Lures now degrade on sucessfull fish catch (with no stats the T1 rod should catch 20 fish, T2 40, T3 80, lures will degrade every 10)

Fish Carry Weight Talent now applies correctly so fish weigh less and hooked up missing Fish Talent stats so they all affect the player correctly

Stats can now apply to individual inventories of an item and not the entire item itself, this means we can make one inventory spoil and another not on the same item

Added the ability for inventory container objects (such as guns / bows / anything with attachment slots) to specific traits on their inventories seperate from a normal inventory

Fixes to various errors and warning during cook and startup. Delete numerous unused shaders from ORB folder

Removed array population logic off tick and onto overlap events

Adding correct hover audio for bestiary category select

Adding Normie Horsie SM, marterials, textures and variants

Adding SM_CRE_NormieHorsie_Carc,materials and textures

Adding SM_CRE_NormieHorsie bones, materials and textures

Fixed bestiary completion achievement using the wrong Steam achievement id

Locking Geodes Lamps into Development

Adding chamois variant events and data table entry. Also fixed chamois flee sound not being set as the correct playback event

Enabled destruction on fishing bench and lures.

Enabled repairing on fishing rods

Updated swampbird IK ctrl rig and anim BP to remove errors

