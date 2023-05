Version 1.04251

🎯 [UI] The scale of world-space counters for damage, XP and warp plasma are now slightly less affected of the UI Scaling: General text option.

🎯 [Balance] The hull has been decreased a bit for the campaign bosses that got buffed by patch 1.0425.

🎯 [Balance] The "Auto" difficulty option has been restored to how it was pre-1.0425.