Development Update #11 - Crusher, Punch Machine and Drone Station

Ver. 2.1.1.34

Crusher, Punch Machine and Drone Station

Ver. 2.1.1.34

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Systems]

Vehicle

The collision detection for bikes has been changed.

The handling of the Cruiser Bike has been improved.

The issue that AI wouldn't chase the character after getting off from a vehicle has been fixed.

Changes have been made to prevent upgrades while the vehicle is moving.

The issue of characters falling beneath the ground after getting off a vehicle has been alleviated.

The issue of Wind Generators built on top of vehicles interfering with each other has been fixed.

The issue of AI not being able to climb buildings built on top of vehicles has been fixed.

The issue of vehicles shaking each time a building was constructed on top of them has been fixed.

The issue of vehicles flying off when another vehicle was placed on top of them has been fixed.

The issue where the bite animation from zombies did not play while driving a vehicle has been fixed.

The issue of vehicles sinking into the ground has been fixed.

The issue of vehicle speed being incorrectly displayed in the build menu has been fixed.

The issue where changing the shortcut for the handbrake did not apply has been fixed.

A cooldown has been added to the lift interaction (5 seconds).

Buildings built on top of vehicles have been optimized.

Lift interaction will now be displayed if the glove boat cannot move due to touching the ground.

The issue where the client player could not properly follow the vehicle when standing on it has been fixed.

The issue of flying away when the client player had a lift interaction while standing on top of the vehicle has been fixed.

The issue that the vehicle boarding position was not displayed in certain situations has been fixed.

The issue that the player entered a walking state when the ground vehicle exploded underwater has been fixed.

Building

A Crusher has been added.

The Crusher can be constructed from the workbench build menu.

The Crusher is used to remove items from the game.





A Punch Machine has been added.

The Punch Machine can be built from the electrical build menu.

The Punch Machine is used to measure damage.





A Drone Station has been added.

The Drone Station can be built from the electrical build menu.

The Drone Station performs various interactions such as Repair or Take.







A new tab has been added to the build category. (Electricity - Utility)

The build detection for Protective Wall has been changed.

The Pendulum's angle of swing has been changed.

Item

Descriptions for some items have been added.

The names of items have been changed.

Lightsaber -> Plasma Sword

Two-Handed Lightsaber -> Plasma Longsword

LightShield -> Plasma Shield

The Plasma Sword and Plasma Two-handed Sword have been changed to a lightning element.

The firing rate of the Bow has been decreased.

A new recipe has been added for crafting Stone and Iron ore. (Material Crafting Bench)

Disassembly for some items has been added. (Equipment Repair Kit, Stone, Iron Ore)

Skill

The Penetration skill in Coil skills has been changed to Headshot.

Building Forbidden Area

The building forbidden area has been adjusted to have a larger range.

Graphic

The lighting of the game has been improved.

The texture representation of the environment has been improved.

The region debuff effects have been improved.

The animation for the bow attack has been modified.

Zombies have been changed to be affected by physics upon death.

UI

The shortcut for cancel in the character UI has been changed. (F -> R)

A shortcut has been added to the suicide UI. (Suicide : T, Close : R)

A shortcut has been added to the close button in the research UI. (R)

Shortcuts have been added to the Trap Controller UI. (Switch: T, Close: R)

Some icons in the build category have been changed.

The category of the Sleeping Bag in the build menu has been changed.

The naming of the interactions in the machine production building has been changed. (Get -> Harvest)

A notification will be displayed if materials are insufficient during farm reloading (sowing seeds).

A notification will be displayed if the weight of the vehicle exceeds the limit.

A notification will be displayed if fishing attempts fail in shallow water.

The free reloading in Sandbox mode has been removed.

[Game Balancing]

Item Balancing

Among the additional equipment options, the value of element reinforcement has been decreased. (75% -> 50% , 40% -> 30%)

The option for the iron ring has been changed. (Attack power 1 -> 10)

The required materials for equipment reforge have been changed.

The difficulty has been lowered for enhancements below level 4.

The crafting materials for the machinery equipment repair kit have been changed. (Copper Ingot -> Charcoal)

The durability of all equipment has been increased overall.

Building Balancing

The slots in the storage box have been increased. (This does not apply to already built storage boxes.)

The build materials for some buildings have been changed.

The materials required for repairing some buildings have been changed.

Loot Balancing

The overall quantity of items that can be obtained from loot has decreased.

The probability of obtaining rare-grade items from equipment reward boxes has decreased.

When crafting equipment, the probability of obtaining rare-grade items has increased.

The increase in resource production from production facilities, dependent on the region, has decreased.

Zombie Balancing

The overall attack power of zombies has decreased.

The increase in the health of wave zombies, dependent on the date, has decreased.

The spawn rate of academic zombies has decreased.

The number of research materials that can be obtained from zombie loot has changed. (Field heavy/giant zombie 100% increase, wave heavy/giant zombie 50% decrease)

Zombies have been changed so that they are not immune to their own elements. (100% -> 75%)

The walking speed of zombies has increased.

[Bug Fixed]