Development Update #11
Crusher, Punch Machine and Drone Station
Ver. 2.1.1.34
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
[Game Systems]
Vehicle
- The collision detection for bikes has been changed.
- The handling of the Cruiser Bike has been improved.
- The issue that AI wouldn't chase the character after getting off from a vehicle has been fixed.
- Changes have been made to prevent upgrades while the vehicle is moving.
- The issue of characters falling beneath the ground after getting off a vehicle has been alleviated.
- The issue of Wind Generators built on top of vehicles interfering with each other has been fixed.
- The issue of AI not being able to climb buildings built on top of vehicles has been fixed.
- The issue of vehicles shaking each time a building was constructed on top of them has been fixed.
- The issue of vehicles flying off when another vehicle was placed on top of them has been fixed.
- The issue where the bite animation from zombies did not play while driving a vehicle has been fixed.
- The issue of vehicles sinking into the ground has been fixed.
- The issue of vehicle speed being incorrectly displayed in the build menu has been fixed.
- The issue where changing the shortcut for the handbrake did not apply has been fixed.
- A cooldown has been added to the lift interaction (5 seconds).
- Buildings built on top of vehicles have been optimized.
- Lift interaction will now be displayed if the glove boat cannot move due to touching the ground.
- The issue where the client player could not properly follow the vehicle when standing on it has been fixed.
- The issue of flying away when the client player had a lift interaction while standing on top of the vehicle has been fixed.
- The issue that the vehicle boarding position was not displayed in certain situations has been fixed.
- The issue that the player entered a walking state when the ground vehicle exploded underwater has been fixed.
Building
- A Crusher has been added.
- The Crusher can be constructed from the workbench build menu.
- The Crusher is used to remove items from the game.
- A Punch Machine has been added.
- The Punch Machine can be built from the electrical build menu.
- The Punch Machine is used to measure damage.
- A Drone Station has been added.
- The Drone Station can be built from the electrical build menu.
- The Drone Station performs various interactions such as Repair or Take.
- A new tab has been added to the build category. (Electricity - Utility)
- The build detection for Protective Wall has been changed.
- The Pendulum's angle of swing has been changed.
Item
- Descriptions for some items have been added.
- The names of items have been changed.
Lightsaber -> Plasma Sword
Two-Handed Lightsaber -> Plasma Longsword
LightShield -> Plasma Shield
- The Plasma Sword and Plasma Two-handed Sword have been changed to a lightning element.
- The firing rate of the Bow has been decreased.
- A new recipe has been added for crafting Stone and Iron ore. (Material Crafting Bench)
- Disassembly for some items has been added. (Equipment Repair Kit, Stone, Iron Ore)
Skill
- The Penetration skill in Coil skills has been changed to Headshot.
Building Forbidden Area
- The building forbidden area has been adjusted to have a larger range.
Graphic
- The lighting of the game has been improved.
- The texture representation of the environment has been improved.
- The region debuff effects have been improved.
- The animation for the bow attack has been modified.
- Zombies have been changed to be affected by physics upon death.
UI
- The shortcut for cancel in the character UI has been changed. (F -> R)
- A shortcut has been added to the suicide UI. (Suicide : T, Close : R)
- A shortcut has been added to the close button in the research UI. (R)
- Shortcuts have been added to the Trap Controller UI. (Switch: T, Close: R)
- Some icons in the build category have been changed.
- The category of the Sleeping Bag in the build menu has been changed.
- The naming of the interactions in the machine production building has been changed. (Get -> Harvest)
- A notification will be displayed if materials are insufficient during farm reloading (sowing seeds).
- A notification will be displayed if the weight of the vehicle exceeds the limit.
- A notification will be displayed if fishing attempts fail in shallow water.
- The free reloading in Sandbox mode has been removed.
[Game Balancing]
Item Balancing
- Among the additional equipment options, the value of element reinforcement has been decreased. (75% -> 50% , 40% -> 30%)
- The option for the iron ring has been changed. (Attack power 1 -> 10)
- The required materials for equipment reforge have been changed.
- The difficulty has been lowered for enhancements below level 4.
- The crafting materials for the machinery equipment repair kit have been changed. (Copper Ingot -> Charcoal)
- The durability of all equipment has been increased overall.
Building Balancing
- The slots in the storage box have been increased. (This does not apply to already built storage boxes.)
- The build materials for some buildings have been changed.
- The materials required for repairing some buildings have been changed.
Loot Balancing
- The overall quantity of items that can be obtained from loot has decreased.
- The probability of obtaining rare-grade items from equipment reward boxes has decreased.
- When crafting equipment, the probability of obtaining rare-grade items has increased.
- The increase in resource production from production facilities, dependent on the region, has decreased.
Zombie Balancing
- The overall attack power of zombies has decreased.
- The increase in the health of wave zombies, dependent on the date, has decreased.
- The spawn rate of academic zombies has decreased.
- The number of research materials that can be obtained from zombie loot has changed. (Field heavy/giant zombie 100% increase, wave heavy/giant zombie 50% decrease)
- Zombies have been changed so that they are not immune to their own elements. (100% -> 75%)
- The walking speed of zombies has increased.
[Bug Fixed]
- The issue of not displaying a warning for some special characters that were omitted during game saving has been fixed. (@, $)
- The issue that physics did not work for client players has been fixed.
- The issue that the corpse bag fell under the bed when the player died on the bed has been fixed.
- The issue that UI shortcut keys did not change for the changed shortcuts has been fixed.
- The issue that element reinforcement options did not apply to the player's attacks has been fixed.
- The issue that items were duplicated in some situations has been fixed.
- The issue that an item was deleted when it was removed from the equipment attachment tab without space in the inventory has been fixed.
- The issue that items could not be moved from the body bag by drag and drop has been fixed.
- The issue that items were not properly updated when multiple players opened the same storage box and changed items has been fixed.
- The issue that the damage of the drum barrel built by the player was not appropriately applied has been fixed.
- The issue that material items were dropped when the drum barrel built by the player exploded has been fixed.
- The issue that additional interaction was possible with looted items (refrigerator, vehicle, etc.) after completing the looting has been fixed.
- The issue that the bleeding debuff was applied to the building has been fixed.
- The issue that zombies intermittently did not move when first encountered has been fixed.
- The issue that zombies froze without showing a hit reaction when threatened has been fixed.
- The issue that the screamer zombie screamed from a distance when first encountered has been fixed.
- The issue that sound did not play when destroying some vehicles has been fixed.
- The issue that lines were drawn on the map has been fixed.
- Zombies have been changed to better reach the player's location instead of wandering when they can't reach the player.
