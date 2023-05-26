 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 26 May 2023

1.1.3 Update List

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Weapons

[] The damage ratio of the Popcorn Machine has been reduced from 600% to 400%, with the addition of a +2 Penetration effect.
[] The energy increase ratio has been decreased for the following weapons:

[] Popcorn Machine
[] Firework Gun
[] Bionic Submachine Gun
[] Shotpistol

  • Shotgun
Bullets

[] The Merge Bullet has gained a +2 Penetration effect.
[] The energy increase ratio has been decreased for the following bullets:

[] Silve Bullet
[] Ghost Bullet
[] Coin Bullet
[] Spirit bomb

Cards
  • Fixed an issue where using a Advanced refresh card could result in another Advanced refresh card.
Heroes

[] Robot - Mechanical Hand's stats have been adjusted.

[] Red Mode (Sniper): Loading time and shooting interval increased from 1 second to 1.2 seconds.
[] Blue Mode (Shotgun): Loading time decreased from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds.
[] Yellow Mode (Burst): Loading time decreased from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds, and the energy increase ratio has been decreased.

Others

[] The information panel has been optimized. Now, you can see the current equipped weapon and bullet.
[] The shop interface layout has been optimized.

  • Some key prompts have been added to the game screen before the first battle is completed.

