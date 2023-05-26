1.1.3 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 11323171 · Last edited 26 May 2023 – 06:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Weapons

[] The damage ratio of the Popcorn Machine has been reduced from 600% to 400%, with the addition of a +2 Penetration effect.

[] The energy increase ratio has been decreased for the following weapons:

[] Popcorn Machine

[] Firework Gun

[] Bionic Submachine Gun

[] Shotpistol

Shotgun

Bullets

[] The Merge Bullet has gained a +2 Penetration effect.

[] The energy increase ratio has been decreased for the following bullets:

[] Silve Bullet

[] Ghost Bullet

[] Coin Bullet

[] Spirit bomb

Cards

Fixed an issue where using a Advanced refresh card could result in another Advanced refresh card.

Heroes

[] Robot - Mechanical Hand's stats have been adjusted.

[] Red Mode (Sniper): Loading time and shooting interval increased from 1 second to 1.2 seconds.

[] Blue Mode (Shotgun): Loading time decreased from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds.

[] Yellow Mode (Burst): Loading time decreased from 2 seconds to 1.5 seconds, and the energy increase ratio has been decreased.

Others

[] The information panel has been optimized. Now, you can see the current equipped weapon and bullet.

[] The shop interface layout has been optimized.