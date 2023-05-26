v3.0.1 Update

This small update contains the following changes:
- When saving the game from the HUD, you can now specify a description for the save file.
- Cooked food prices were listed incorrectly. This has been corrected.
- Enemies were named based on internal icon names. They have been given user-friendly names.
- Restaurant menus are now divided into different categories, such a vegetarian dishes, meat dishes, etc.
- Shop menus are now divided into Armor, Weapons, and Items categories, with headings.
- Taking a nap at the Rubin Inn gets you a full two hour nap now.
Changed files in this update