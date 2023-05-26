 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

1414: Crossroads update for 26 May 2023

v3.0.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11323013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update contains the following changes:

  • When saving the game from the HUD, you can now specify a description for the save file.
  • Cooked food prices were listed incorrectly. This has been corrected.
  • Enemies were named based on internal icon names. They have been given user-friendly names.
  • Restaurant menus are now divided into different categories, such a vegetarian dishes, meat dishes, etc.
  • Shop menus are now divided into Armor, Weapons, and Items categories, with headings.
  • Taking a nap at the Rubin Inn gets you a full two hour nap now.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2341601 Depot 2341601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2341602 Depot 2341602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link